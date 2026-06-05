'I can't swim anymore': Recovery effort underway for missing swimmer in Delaware River

The search for a missing man who went swimming in the Delaware River while boating with friends Friday has shifted to a recovery effort instead of a rescue, officials said.

Friday, June 5, 2026 9:50AMThe search for a missing man who went swimming in the Delaware River while boating with friends Friday has shifted to a recovery effort instead of a rescue, officials said.

The search is centered near the Linden Avenue Boat Ramp in Pleasant Hill Park, in Philadelphia's Torresdale section, after police said the man did not resurface at around 1 a.m. Friday. Police have not officially identified the missing man, but friends on scene told Action News his name is Carlos, and that he's known as a popular barber at a shop on Rising Sun Avenue.

The way this played out was that we're told friends on three or four boats were out on the water. We're told two men went in for a swim, but one of them couldn't get back to the boat and that he started struggling and never resurfaced.

"What I heard from the other guy is that they were swimming far out, they was a little tipsy. They was getting some drinks in the boat," said Infante Reyes.

"He swam out of the boat with my other friend and the last word he told my friend hey, 'I can't no more. I love you.

'" "That breaks my heart because the last word he said, 'I can't swim anymore. And I love you,'" Reyes tearfully said. Friends have been rushing to the boat dock in disbelief after getting updates from police, and are devastated. Philadelphia police and fire are searching on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River, along with Burlington County and Bensalem Marine units on the New Jersey side.

The operation shifted to a recovery effort instead of a rescue after about two hours of searching. Copyright © 2026 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.





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