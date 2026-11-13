'I Automatically Assume You Are A Horrible Person': People Are Sharing Popular Luxury Items Or Status Symbols That Are Actually Incredibly Tacky

'It's either the classiest utility in a home or the trashiest. It's a know-it-when-you-see-it thing.'

Hi, I’m Hannah Loewentheil, and as a Senior Writer at BuzzFeed I write about all things lifestyle, especially parenting, travel, and food.

"Range Rovers. They're not even great cars or anything special, but for some reason they are a status symbol. I’ll never understand it.

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" "Anything Chanel or Louis Vuitton. It’s not cute and always reminds me of the bootleg bags being sold on the streets of NYC.

" "Those ugly Van Cleef & Arpels clover jewelry things. I mean, really? $10,000 for those basic toddler designs? I deeply judge anyone wearing them for their taste and financial intelligence.

" "When a rich person has the finances to design and build their own home and it’s a shiny white rectangle, it looks so ugly to me. There’s an affluent neighborhood in my city where it’s these stunning red bricks with so much character, Georgian era, narrowing steps leading up to the front door with decorative pillars, big front gardens.

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Someone moved into one right in the middle of the street and completely remodeled it. Got rid of the gorgeous sash windows with glazing bars for large, unbroken rectangles of glass. The red brick became sleek, stone-textured grey. The garden was paved over with grey pebbles, with slate coloured rectangular slabs making a footpath.

It was an eyesore of the whole street.

" "'Stacked' bracelets. Like people who have three, four, or five Cartier Love bracelets on. One looks nice. More than one, and it's like you're wearing a bank statement.

" "Wearing a cross encrusted with diamonds to show everyone you are a Christian. To me, it is tacky and cheap. I wonder what Jesus would think of the people who wear them.

" "Plastering yourself head-to-toe in designer monograms. Paying four figures to look like a NASCAR driver sponsored exclusively by a French conglomerate isn’t wealth. It’s just credit card debt screaming for attention at the food court.

" "The super huge diamond ring trend. Once you hit five-plus carats, it just looks like a cocktail ring and it's super gaudy.

" "Pavé diamonds on everything. It just says, 'I can’t afford big diamonds' or, 'I didn’t know you could get a five-carat lab-grown one for like six hundred bucks.

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' "Those weird giant teeth that all the celebrities are getting. They all have a lisp now and look like Jim Carrey when he became The Mask.

" "Things with the brand printed in large letters. If you are desperate for people to see you're wearing a luxury brand, I assume you are cosplaying wealthy.

" "Too much perfume. If I can smell someone from a mile away and my eyes water when I'm in an enclosed space with that person, all I think is that they must be trying to hide something.

" "Building whole walls out of marble. I’m an architecture major currently working at an interior design firm for rich people. And you’ll get these fucking CEO types asking us to have 30-foot-long walls made out of marble, and it just looks so gaudy. Can’t complain because the commission is fire, though.

" "Those long, claw-like finger nails. My friend's mom used to call them 'fangers.

' I think of that and laugh whenever I see them. "Literally everyone who is an 'influencer. ' One day, being an influencer is going to be like when Millennials looked back at all their Facebook albums with weird song lyrics as the title and cringed while swiftly deleting every album. I can’t wait for these influencers to realize how cringe their content is/was and mass-delete it all.

"Do you have something to add? What is a status symbol that actually screams trashy to you? Tell us in the comments or in this anonymous form.