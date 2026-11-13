I Ate Dinner At 6 p.m. For 30 Days—Here’s How My Body Changed

Turns out, when you eat matters as much as what you eat.

I have always been someone who eats dinner late. Not intentionally, of course, but between deadlines, meetings, and evening errands, food takes a back seat.

The result is a familiar one: I end most days uncomfortably bloated and rarely wake up feeling much lighter. Tired of feeling this way, I challenged myself to something subtle, for the sake of experimenting: to dinner at 6 p.m. for 30 days, without changing what I ate or restricting calories. Would I wake up less bloated? Would I be ravenous before bed?

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Would my sleep, digestion, or cravings shift? Before starting, I asked two experts whether the clock matters at all. Laayla Moon, wellness expert and co-founder of Human Upgrade Fest, is not only encouraging about eating dinner early—she’s practically evangelical.

“Eating earlier can make a difference for some people, but it’s not necessarily about the magic of 6 p.m.,” she says. The logic is circadian: our digestive system follows a natural rhythm, much like our sleep cycle, and gut activity slows down at night.

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A heavy meal close to bedtime can leave you feeling full, but also more uncomfortable and prone to acid reflux; on the other hand, a longer gap between dinner and sleep tends to mean a lighter morning. Moon is candid that evidence for a 6 p.m. dinner is still limited.

“I believe the real takeaway is to eat in harmony with your body’s rhythm rather than follow a rigid clock,” she says. Rutu Dhodapkar, a clinical dietitian, agrees.

“Evening meal timing should be early for getting digestive comfort, as there should be some time for digestion before sleeping,” she explains. In other words, give your body a head start before you lie down. Her recommended cut-off for busy schedules is more forgiving than mine: “For better results in a busy schedule, it’s advised to have meals early—by 8 p.m. or at minimum, two hours before you go to sleep.

”Both experts were quick to add that timing is only one piece of the puzzle. You could dine at 6 p.m. and still wake up bloated if the meal is enormous, rushed, or washed down with something fizzy. As Moon puts it, “how we eat and what we eat can matter just as much as when we eat—and sometimes, more. ” The “how” piece of this equation starts in the mouth.

“Eating slowly and chewing as much as possible also helps for better digestion as enzymes get activated,” says Dhodapkar, while eating quickly, swallowing air and reaching for carbonated drinks are classic routes to gas. The “what,” on the other hand, is very personal: legumes and cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower can bother people with sensitive guts, and dairy can be a culprit for those who are lactose intolerant. Moon adds a less obvious factor.

“I also think we underestimate the gut-brain connection,” she says, which is a polite way of saying that stress and eating on the go doesn’t help. Dhodapkar’s advice for anyone attempting a trial like mine was refreshingly low-tech: keep a daily diary. She suggests scoring symptoms from one to ten, noting morning bloating, whether an evening walk eases it, bowel movements, hunger, cravings, and sleep quality, alongside stress, hydration, and your menstrual cycle.

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This will prevent a good week from being mistaken for a breakthrough. Initially, this experiment came with intense regret. Hunger, mood swings, and a burning rage of irritability took over my late evenings. I even tried going to bed earlier during the first week to avoid hearing the rumbling noises from my stomach.

But by week two, eating dinner early had slowly, if not entirely, become easier. I no longer felt hungry at night, my late-night bloating had reduced and mornings felt much lighter. An unexpected result of this experiment was my renewed ability to distinguish hunger from boredom. I ended up eating whatever I craved but noticed that I was less inclined to reach for an additional serving.

I had developed a newfound appreciation for early dinners and could finally understand why wellness experts and celebrities alike choose to eat early. Eating early, it turns out, can help digestion, but it is not a magic fix. Moon is clear that “eating earlier is one useful habit, but it isn’t a standalone solution”.

The best routine is one that suits your body, schedule and triggers, which means paying attention to portion size, pace and what actually sits well with you. One caveat: if bloating is persistent or worsening, comes with severe abdominal pain, blood in the stoo,l or unexplained weight loss, no dinner timetable will fix it. See a doctor.

The aim, as Moon says, is not to suppress the symptom but to understand what is causing it.s senior beauty & wellness editor an email at beauty@vogue.com.