Myles Garrett made a huge impact for the Rams in their victory over the Washington Commanders, finishing with three sacks and a forced fumble.

Myles Garrett made a huge impact for the Rams in their victory over the Washington Commanders, finishing with three sacks and a forced fumble. Aaron Donald says he and Garrett were able to “play off each other” in their efforts to put pressure on Jayden Daniels.20-13 victory over the Washington Commandersfor Garrett because they sought a closer they lacked last season and were determined to add as part of an all-in effort to winPuka Nacua shines with a season-high 150 receiving yards in the Rams’ 20-13 win over the Commanders, but will his knee injury hurt the Rams going forward?

If there was any doubt, he repeated himself. Depending on where he lines up, all the 6-foot-4, 272-pound Garrett has to do is look to his left or his right. He will find a pretty good closer there as well. Aaron Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year, came out of retirement to play with Garrett after the Rams acquired the two-time winner of the award.

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Sunday’s game was the first time they lined up together.

“We got a pretty good feel for the game,” Donald said after complimenting Garrett on his “three-piece” performance. “Was able to play off each other sometimes and do some things, so it was fun. ”Garrett’s campaign didn’t start well. He suffered a knee injury during training camp, aggravated it during an embarrassing season-opening defeat by the San Francisco 49ers in Australia and then had knee surgery that kept him sidelined for seven games.

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Consider: In one game, Garrett equaled a quarter of that total. Last season with the Cleveland Browns, Garrett set an NFL season-record with 23 sacks. If he continues his current pace — and who is going to tell him that’s impossible? — he will surpass that in the final eight games.

There are now 128½ reasons, Garrett’s career sack total, to see why Garrett believes he was “born” a closer. SoFi Stadium owner Stan Kroenke and other Hollywood Park venue operators may avoid a ticket tax change, but their push to remove billboard ads is failing.

“Some people got it, some people don’t,” he said. “Some people got to train to really amount to it. But I was born with that. I’ve only continued to own it along the way.

”“Myles is a monster,” cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. said. Garrett said he was rusty in the first half. But it didn’t look that way when he sacked Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels in the second quarter and forced a fumble that was recovered by Rams linebacker Omar Speights. Rams defensive end Myles Garrett knocks the ball out of Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels’ hands during the first half Sunday.

“Man, it was a weight off my shoulders,” he said. “Getting back to who I am. ”But he saved his best for last.

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“I was like, I know his eyes are getting big,” Garrett said. “He’s asking for help. ”has seen it before. For seven seasons, he watched Donald destroy offenses while amassing most of his 111 career sacks.

In Super Bowl LVI, Donald closed out the Rams victory over the Cincinnati Bengals by pressuring Joe Burrow into throwing an incomplete desperation pass.

“You can’t have enough guys that can close out games for ya,” McVay said. And here’s a thought that might have opponents singing the blues.

“I’m nowhere near where I want to be as far as like my performance and things I know I can do and how I can move,” Garrett said. “But this is a confidence booster, for sure. ”Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department.

He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.