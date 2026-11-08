Tubi Offers Will Smith I Am Legend Free Through 2026

Watch Will Smith's $585 million hit I Am Legend free on Tubi with ads through November 30, 2026. Explore the film's PG-13 rating, runtime, and streaming availability details.

Will Smith's acclaimed post-apocalyptic thriller I Am Legend is now available to stream for free on the ad-supported platform Tubi. The movie remains accessible through November 30, 2026, providing a long-term window for audiences to watch the film without subscription fees.

Tubi lists the 2007 science fiction hit with a runtime of 101 minutes and a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association. This multi-year availability ensures the film stays in the public cultural conversation long after its initial theatrical release.

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Will Smith stars as Robert Neville, a military scientist who believes he is the last surviving human in New York City. The narrative follows Neville as he searches for supplies during the day and retreats to his fortified home before nightfall. His routine is dictated by the need to avoid the infected, humans transformed by a devastating virus.

Director Francis Lawrence uses the empty setting of New York to amplify the psychological weight of Neville's solitude. Scenes depict Neville racing a car down a deserted Manhattan avenue, a stark contrast to the traffic-filled city he presumably knew. He maintains a routine of broadcasting a message over the radio, offering food and shelter in hopes that another survivor will hear his call.

Smith's performance focuses heavily on the desperation of human connection. In one memorable sequence, Neville interacts with mannequins in a video store, treating them as regular customers. His portrayal of this awkwardness and sadness highlights the urgent human need for company, making his struggle with loneliness as compelling as his scientific pursuit of a cure.

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The film introduces a palpable sense of danger through Neville's interactions with his dog, Sam. The pair search for supplies by day, but as night falls, Neville must secure his home with heavy shutters and multiple locks. He often sleeps in the bathtub with Sam, keeping a rifle within immediate reach to defend against the infected who shelter in dark buildings during the daylight.

One of the most tense scenes involves Neville entering a dark building to rescue Sam after she chases a deer inside. Armed only with a flashlight, he moves through rooms where the infected are hiding, acutely aware that any noise could alert them to his presence. This sequence underscores the constant peril he faces, even in his own sanctuary.

The infected also dictate how Neville lives when he is home. Before nightfall, he closes heavy shutters over the windows and locks the house down. He sleeps in the bathtub with Sam, keeping a rifle within reach even behind those defenses. Locking the doors is just one of the precautions he takes to get through the night.

I Am Legend achieved significant commercial success, earning approximately $585 million against a reported production budget of $150 million. It finished as the seventh highest-grossing film of 2007, a notable achievement considering that most films above it belonged to established franchises.

Smith makes Neville convincing as a scientist who still believes he can find a cure, even as living alone begins to overwhelm him. When he finds Fred, a mannequin from his video store, standing near Grand Central Terminal, he demands an explanation from it. Smith's cracking voice makes the outburst upsetting rather than ridiculous.

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A scientist who should know exactly what he is looking at cannot trust his own judgment, and that makes him more interesting than someone who always has the answer. Will Smith pulls off both the emotional breakdowns and the lighter moments without making Neville seem like two different people.

With Sam, Neville gets to be a little silly. He sings Bob Marley while giving her a bath and talks to her as though she owes him a response. Smith is funny and affectionate in those scenes, making it easy to understand why the bond between man and dog is the emotional anchor of the story.

A cure might bring other people back into his life someday. Sam is already there, keeping him company through the failed experiments and empty streets. The performance anchors the film's scientific and horror elements in a deeply human experience of grief, resilience, and the relentless drive to find a solution to an impossible problem.

The film is based on the 1954 novel by Richard Matheson, but unlike franchise competitors, I Am Legend was a standalone project. Its ability to outgross other major releases demonstrates the enduring appeal of Smith's performance and the strong audience interest in high-concept science fiction narratives.

Nearly two decades after its release, the film remains a standout example of Will Smith's acting range. His portrayal of a scientist who begins to lose his grip on reality while maintaining his hope for a cure provides a complex character study. Smith makes Neville's occasional breakdowns feel genuinely disturbing rather than comedic.

Conversely, Smith balances this darkness with lighter moments. These scenes show a man trying to hold onto his humanity through small, affectionate interactions. The performance highlights the urgent human need for company and makes his struggle with loneliness as compelling as his scientific pursuit of a cure.