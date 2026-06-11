I am Frankelda: A Journey of Creation and Inspiration

The film I am Frankelda is the first feature-length stop-motion film from Mexico, directed by Arturo and Roy Ambriz. The film explores the journey of young Francisca Imelda, an aspiring author, who overcomes societal disapproval and monsters in her mind to share her horror stories with the world. The film also serves as a prequel to the HBO Max series Frankelda's Book of Spooks. The film features a musical number, 'Prince of the Realm of Terrors,' that represents the creators' vision and the challenges they faced in bringing the film to life.

I am Frankelda, the newest addition to Netflix 's growing animated movie collection, already has the distinction of being Mexico 's first feature-length stop-motion film. The film explores how young Francisca Imelda overcame the disapproval of mid-19th century society (and the monsters in her mind) in order to share her horror stories with the world.

The film also serves as a prequel to the HBO Max series Frankelda's Book of Spooks. The directing duo, Arturo and Roy Ambriz, struggled for years to be given the green light to create their masterpiece, but thankfully, they had acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro as a mentor once they did. The film features a musical number, 'Prince of the Realm of Terrors,' that represents what the creators were trying to achieve with the movie.

The film had a theatrical release in Mexico, and the cast all singing their hearts out in that number was very rewarding to the creators





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Netflix Stop-Motion Animation Mexico Guillermo Del Toro Francisca Imelda Prince Herneval Procustes Parallel Universe Horror Stories HBO Max Cinema Fantasma Arturo Ambriz Roy Ambriz Stop-Motion Sequences Characters' Fantastical Names Filmmaking Approach

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