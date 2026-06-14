'I Am Batman’: Pirates Get Surprise Visit From Local Legend

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates don't normally receive visits from high-profile celebrities, but one local star came out to show love to his favorite team.

February 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Michael Keaton presents the award for achievement in film editing during the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK | Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates don't normally receive visits from high-profile celebrities, but one local star came out to show love to his favorite team. Actor Michael Keaton met with the Pirates ahead of their series finale vs. the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on June 14. Keaton is a local celebrity, attending nearby Montour High School and growing up in Coraopolis, just west of the City of Pittsburgh.

He then went out on the field pregame, donning a Pirates cap and sunglasses, while also meeting up with third baseman The Pirates also honored Keaton during the middle of the fifth inning, with Keaton waving his Terrible Towel, showing support for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and acknowledging the home fans, who gave him a round of applause. There are few celebrities that are bigger or even more authentic fans of Pittsburgh sports teams than Keaton.

Keaton is regularly seen supporting the Pirates at PNC Park, Steelers at Acrisure Stadium and Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena and supporting them when they make the playoffs. Jun 5, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Actor Michael Keaton shown in the stands during the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Turner Field. The Pirates defeated the Braves 10-8.

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesduring the Pirates run to the playoffs in 2013, which ended 20 consecutive losing seasons, the longest record in North American Professional sports. Keaton also wrote in his contract when filming both of his Batman films that he would have a break for the Pirates and Penguins playoff runs, which did see him take time off during the 1991 Stanley Cup, which the Penguins in six games over the Minnesota North Stars.

Keaton, born Michael John Douglas, became famous towards the end of the 1980s, particularly for his roles as Beetlejuice in the 1988 film "Beatlejuice", plus became a superstar when he starred as the superhero Batman in the 1989 film "Batman" and in the 1992 film "Batman Returns.

" He has shown versatility in his roles, starting off mostly in comedic roles, but then diversifying his work towards more serious and drama films. Sep 12, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Michael Keaton accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his role in the Hulu program Dopesick during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022..

Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY | Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Keaton earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in the 2014 film "Birdman", when he portrayed Rigann Thomson, an actor that is looking to make a comeback with his career. He ended up losing out to Eddie Remayne, who portrayed Stephen Hawking in the 2014 film "The Theory of Everything.

" Keaton then gained more notoriety for his work in films like "Spotlight" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and also for the Hulu miniseries "Dopesick" , which he won Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie from the Screenwriters Guild. Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!

Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI. A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.





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