I Am A Celebrity launch night sees AJ Odudu eliminated instantly alongside Claire Sweeney. Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows succeed in gruesome eating trials, winning meals for the camp.

ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has suffered its worst-ever launch night ratings, drawing in just 4.8 million viewers. This historic low marks a significant drop in audience engagement for the flagship reality series. The poor figures stand in stark contrast to the high-stakes drama and immediate controversy that defined the opening episode. Despite the star-studded cast and shocking eliminations, the public turnout failed to meet network expectations.

The launch episode delivered immediate shock and controversy as presenter AJ Odudu was eliminated before even entering the Australian jungle. The Big Brother star faced a brutal head-to-head elimination trial against soap opera actress Claire Sweeney on Tuesday night. Despite being a familiar face in British broadcasting, Odudu did not survive the first challenge, leaving viewers stunned by the show's aggressive start to the new series. Her exit was the earliest in the show's long history.

Also read I'm A Celebrity Launch: Wayne Rooney Sunburn & AJ Odudu Elimination Twist

Alongside the high-stakes drama involving the presenters, the episode featured the first major eating trials for new celebrity contestants. Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows were voted by the public to take on the Jungle Food Lab trial together. The ex-footballer, aged forty-one, and the Love Island star, aged thirty-one, faced a series of grotesque dishes that tested their limits. Their performance provided a mix of horror and humor as they attempted to consume various animal parts and fermented foods.

Chloe Burrows faced the first dish of the trial, which consisted of a raw fish eye, camel spleen, and fermented fish. The Love Island star visibly struggled to swallow the mixture and was left in tears during the process. Despite her distress, she managed to finish the entire portion. Following her, Wayne Rooney was served goat's bladder and cow's teat. The football legend remarked that the food was not bad and compared the taste to lamb, showing a stark contrast to Burrows's reaction.

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The trials continued with more difficult items for both celebrities. Chloe Burrows was then presented with chicken hearts and crickets, which she had to eat next. Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney faced a plate containing pigs' trotters, a camel vagina, and fermented duck eggs. The duo successfully consumed all of their assigned meals, securing a reward of ten meals for the rest of the camp participants. Their willingness to endure such trials was met with positive reactions from the home audience.

Social media users quickly rallied behind the pairing of Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows on platforms like X. Fans described the pair as a great duo, with one viewer writing that they would enjoy the Wayne Rooney and Chloe Burrows combination. However, not all comments were purely supportive of the challenges themselves. Many viewers pointed out a perceived disparity in the difficulty of the trials given to each celebrity.

Specific attention was drawn to the portion sizes, with audiences noting that Wayne Rooney's servings appeared significantly smaller than those given to Chloe Burrows. The disparity became so apparent that Burrows joked about her contract, asking, What was in your contract? Viewers echoed these sentiments online, stating that Rooney was having an easier time than Burrows. Some users demanded that Rooney receive larger portions in future trials to balance the playing field.

The elimination of AJ Odudu was the result of a series of intense physical challenges that divided the celebrities into two groups. The first group, featuring Ricky Wilson, Joanna Page, Sharky, Leomie Anderson, and Claire Sweeney, competed in a truck challenge at a remote airfield. Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly warned that the losing team would face a head-to-head elimination trial. The task involved scaling a shipping container loaded onto a truck while it sped down the runway. Claire Sweeney lost this race, condemning her to the elimination battle.

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Simultaneously, the second group, which included Wayne Rooney, Ade Adepitan, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper, tackled a disgusting drinking challenge. The six stars skydived from a helicopter to meet on the Gold Coast beach before heading to a luxury hotel. There, they had to suck a thick pink liquid made of fermented prawns and blended fish-eye balls through a straw. They dubbed the concoction a Prawn Star Martini and then spit it back into a bucket.

After the drinking challenge, AJ Odudu finished last, forcing her into the Fearsome-Face Off against Claire Sweeney. With no time to change into camp outfits, both women sat on thrones in their stylish attire. Their heads were locked inside clear helmets filled with jungle critters. To escape the trial, they had to outsmart each other in a general knowledge quiz. Claire Sweeney emerged victorious, allowing her to return to camp, while AJ Odudu was told she was heading home.

The abrupt departure of a host has sparked significant speculation among fans regarding potential twists. Many believe the elimination is a ruse and that AJ Odudu will return to the camp as a latecomer alongside rumoured entry Leigh Francis, known for his character Keith Lemon. Viewers have posted theories on X, suggesting that whoever gets eliminated will become the other late entrant with Francis. The show's producers have left the audience in suspense, with hopes that the twist will reveal more than what meets the eye.

The low ratings suggest a potential shift in viewer interest or perhaps dissatisfaction with the new format changes. ITV will be watching closely to see if the camp dynamics can regain public favor in the coming weeks. The early exit of a prominent presenter may have contributed to the subdued launch numbers. Nevertheless, the social media buzz surrounding the Rooney and Burrows trials indicates that certain elements of the show still capture the public imagination effectively.