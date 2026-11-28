It’s not going to get any cheaper than this.

on my index finger. The truth is: I don’t. No one does, really. But it’s nice to have.

I like keeping track of my steps — I’m averaging 11,004 per day so far this year — and knowing exactly how much I slept last night. And though I used to be against using apps for menstrual cycle tracking (why doaround the time Oura offered me a ring to test, and it’s been helpful to know exactly what day I’m on.

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I have the Oura Ring 4 in ceramic white, and as soon as the 5 debuted in June, I knew it would be my first Black Friday purchase. Actually it was my mom’s — she has an American Express card, and Oura offers a $200 credit on your next statement when you purchase directly from its site. No Amex? You can alsois designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape.