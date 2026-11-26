... Is it the thought that counts?

I'm an NYC-based writer covering sex and love, lifestyle, celebrity news, and whatever unhinged things I find in the deepest corners of the internet. We've all put our foot in our mouths at one time or another.

So have our favorite celebs; of course, they have the misfortune of doing it in front of millions of people. Here are 13 times that celebrities had the right intentions, but the worst executions:For Halloween 2026, Martha Stewart dressed as a person experiencing homelessness. She wore ripped clothing, smeared dirt on her face, and held up a sign that read, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!! ”her actions as"horrendously tacky when you’re uber-wealthy.

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" Stewart quickly deleted the post and issued an apology, claiming that the goal of her costume was simply"to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness. ”in 2012 that he was scheduled to be on one of the planes that flew into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11th, 2001, but changed his flight a few days earlier.