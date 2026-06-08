“I Actually Can Answer This”: Lizzo Herself Responded To A Viral Tweet Questioning Why Her Career Nosedived — And Actually Gave An Explanation

Suffice to say, many aren’t convinced by her theory.

I’m an innately nosey and chronically online celebrity and pop culture journalist, with my specialist areas including deep-diving lyrics and calling out Terrible Men™. This is the year that her 2017 single “Truth Hurts” finally got mainstream acknowledgment, topping the US Billboard Hot 100, and becoming the longest-leading solo song by a female rapper at the time.

That same year, Lizzo released singles like “Juice” and “Tempo,” while her 2016 single “Good As Hell” also began to climb the charts — three years after its initial release. Lizzo ultimately ended up receiving eight nominations at the 2020 Grammys — the most for any artist that year — and took home three of the prestigious awards.

From this point on, Lizzo’s career continued to thrive, and in 2023, she became the first Black female singer since Whitney Houston in 1994 to win the Grammy for Record of the Year for her smash hit “About Damn Time. ”But in more recent years, the star’s success has dramatically waned, with her 2025 single “Love In Real Life” and subsequent mixtape,, to arguably little fanfare.

Its lead single,"Don't Make Me Love U,” was released in March, which did not chart on the US Billboard Hot 100 — nor did the album’s second single, “Bitch,” which was released last month. And following the underwhelming response to the release of her album this past weekend, one X user pondered over Lizzo’s drop-off,: “lizzo not having a fanbase is so weird to me when this woman was literally selling out arenas not even 2 years ago. like, where did those people go?

😭😭😭😭😭” and this post immediately went viral. lizzo not having a fanbase is so weird to me when this woman was literally selling out arenas not even 2 years ago. like, where did those people go? 😭😭😭😭😭— offering an actual explanation as to where she thinks it all went wrong for her career. She wrote: “I actually can answer this: the industry changed so much in the last 3 yrs. streaming replaced radio & I was a radio darling.

That’s how my fans discovered my music. Not to mention the very obvious & public attack on my career changed things. But I’m out here doing my absolute best and u can’t knock a bitch for that 🫶🏾” I actually can answer this: the industry changed so much in the last 3 yrs. streaming replaced radio & I was a radio darling. That’s how my fans discovered my music.

Not to mention the very obvious & public attack on my career changed things. If you’re wondering, the “very obvious & public attack” that she is referencing is the lawsuit that was filed against Lizzo, her production company, and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley by three backup dancers in August 2023, accusing them of sexual, religious, and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault, false imprisonment, creating a hostile work environment, and body-shaming.

You can read more about itLizzo denied all of the allegations made against her, but shortly afterward, a similar lawsuit was filed against the star and her management team, alleging more inappropriate behavior backstage on her tour. Once again, Lizzo vehemently denied all of the claims. The second lawsuit was dismissed after a judge ruled that the plaintiff couldn’t sue Lizzo because she technically worked for Lizzo’s tour company, not Lizzo herself.

The touring company remains involved in parts of this litigation.the body-shaming claims. However, the case is still ongoing, and there is no final verdict yet on the other allegations.

Still, a lot of people remain unconvinced by Lizzo’s explanation for her career nosedive as they discussed her tweet on a Reddit forum, where the top comment simply“There’s been a lot of stuff against Lizzo that’s dwindled her popularity, but I think ultimately Lizzo’s music just isn’t resonating with the gp currently. And it’s difficult for pop stars to remain at the top for more than like half a decade very few have had longevity spanning over decades,” somebody else: “Her whole schtick was corny corporate women empowerment music.

It was fun for a minute in 2017 but then it got cringy. Kind of like Imagine Dragons, Nickelbacks, and Katy Perry’s music. It just sounds corny now. ”





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