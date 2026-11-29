Closures and restrictions are planned for streets under I-95 overpasses.

Drivers can expect traffic delays this week in Northeast Philadelphia as Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction of Interstate 95. The following closures and restrictions are planned for four roads under I-95 overpasses.

Bridge Street between Tacony Street and James Street will be closed Monday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. From Tuesday through Friday, the same stretch of Bridge Street will be fully closed except during rush hour from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers will be detoured on Tacony Street and Aramingo Avenue.

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Alternating lane closures will also be in place in both directions from Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following streets: Castor Avenue between Richmond Street and Balfour Street; Wheatsheaf Lane between East Thompson Street and Richmond Street; and Venango Street between Bath Street and East Allen Street. The work is part of a $311 million project to reconstruct and widen 1.3 miles of I-95 between Tioga Street and Wheatsheaf Lane, and a $267.9 million project to reconstruct I-95 in both directions between Margaret Street and Carver Street.