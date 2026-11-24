WSDOT announces the completion of Vantage Bridge panel replacements. All I-90 lanes reopen before Thanksgiving. Next year's project wraps the $79 million repair.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has completed another phase of the Vantage Bridge repair project, ensuring that I-90 travelers face no construction delays over the Columbia River this Thanksgiving. Work has wrapped up for the season, and the bridge will remain open to all traffic until construction resumes in the spring.

All lanes across the Vantage Bridge, located east of Ellensburg, opened a few weeks ago, marking the end of the current construction season. The nine-foot lane restrictions that previously limited traffic flow have also been lifted, restoring full capacity for drivers crossing into eastern Washington.

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Bridge Panel Replacement Progress

WSDOT spokesperson Meagan Lott stated that the department has replaced a total of 508 of the 612 bridge panels. There are just a little over 100 panels remaining to be replaced next summer when work resumes in March.

The project began in 2024 and will span four years by the time it wraps up next fall. Each panel is 8 feet wide and about 30 feet long. Every single panel is vital to the overall strength of the 2,500-foot-long bridge structure.

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Complex Engineering Constraints

Contractors must replace the panels in a very specific pattern and order. They have to maintain the appropriate load management while replacing them to protect the bridge from failing during the work.

Lott explained that crews cannot do all the eastbound lanes and then all the westbound lanes because that will cause issues with the actual structure of the bridge. They have to hopscotch around the bridge to keep it stable.

Traffic Impact and Public Response

About 18,000 vehicles a day use the bridge, many of them big rigs. Traffic increases on weekends, especially when there are concerts at the Gorge. Drivers are doing their due diligence by planning ahead, according to Lott.

Some people don't travel much and get surprised by the delays. People are understanding a little more than the first season. WSDOT thanked drivers for their patience during the four-year overhaul.

Remaining Work and Future Plans

The plan for next year is the same as in previous years. The bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with all lanes open for major holiday weekends.

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Drivers often ask why the bridge feels uneven when they drive it. Lott said it's because there's still old panels on there and new panels that they kind of have to marry together in between winter shutdown and when they start work again.

Once all the panels are replaced, the contractors will go over all the lanes with a grinder and smooth everything down. That's one of the final items on the to-do list for next year.

Project Cost and Historical Context

The Vantage Bridge was built in 1962. The last major overhaul was in 1982. This should buy us several more decades without any major work, barring anything unexpected.

Prior to this work, which is costing about $79 million, WSDOT had to make more than a dozen emergency repairs to the bridge after finding through-deck holes. The repair ensures the bridge remains safe for future travel.