I-90 construction closures start this weekend; Here’s what to know

The I-90 Central Interchange Project starts construction Friday night, with closures happening throughout November.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The I-90 Central Interchange Project starts construction Friday night, with closures happening throughout November. ODOT announced the construction closures earlier this month.

The first round of closures starts 9 p.m. Friday night, where I-90 will be fully closed in both directions between Central and Carnegie avenues for the demolition of the East 22nd Street and Cedar Avenue bridges that run over the interstate, ODOT said. The interstate will remain closed until Saturday at 5 p.m. Closures are coming to Interstate 90 later this month as part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s I-90 Central Interchange Project, ODOT announced Wednesday.

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According to ODOT, this section will be closed again from Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. to Nov. 23 at 6 a.m. The following detours have been set for the closures: Drivers going eastbound on I-90 between Central Avenue and just east of Carnegie Avenue will need to take I-71 south/SR 176 south to I-480 east to I-271 north to I-90 east. Drivers going westbound on I-90 between Central Avenue and just east of Carnegie Avenue will need to take I-271 south to I-480 west to SR 176 north to I-90 west.

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Drivers using the I-77 north to I-90 eastbound ramp will need to take I-77 north to Woodland Avenue to East 30th Street to Prospect Avenue to I-90. The bridges set to be demolished were closed earlier this month, and while Cedar Avenue is permanently closed, East 22nd Street will be reconstructed and widened, ODOT said.

RELATED: Closed bridges will affect rush hour near CSU starting Monday These closures are just the first of 18 expected I-90 closures for bridge demolition and construction; ODOT said that other bridges that will be part of these closures will serve as a replacement for the Carnegie Avenue bridge and the new I-90 west to I-77 south interchange ramp bridge. The I-90 Central Interchange Project is expected to run through 2032 and is a part of ODOT’s overall Innerbelt Modernization Plan aimed at improving safety and the flow of traffic along I-71, I-77 and I-90 through Downtown Cleveland.