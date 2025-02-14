I-80 Westbound Lanes to Close Overnight for Sinkhole Inspection in Morris County

The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Morris County, New Jersey, will be temporarily shut down overnight on Friday, February 14th, for crucial inspections aimed at preventing the formation of additional sinkholes along the highway. This closure is necessary for roadway testing and to ensure the safety of motorists.

Westbound lanes along Interstate 80 in Morris County , New Jersey will be closed overnight Friday for an inspection to prevent further sinkhole formations. Crews are working around the clock to address the issue. Beginning at 11 p.m. tomorrow, Friday, February 14, and lasting until 5 a.m. Saturday, February 15, I-80 westbound will be closed and detoured at Exit 34B in Wharton. This closure is essential for roadway testing . If work progresses ahead of schedule, I-80 westbound will reopen earlier.

\Motorists traveling on I-80 westbound will be guided to take Exit 34B onto Route 15 north/Jefferson/Sparta. They are instructed to utilize the left two lanes at Pondview Drive to execute a U-turn onto Route 15 southbound. Motorists on I-80 eastbound will be directed to Exit 34, connecting to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta. They should then turn left onto Route 15 Northbound. \This latest closure comes after NJDOT crews successfully excavated and stabilized an 11-foot by 11-foot sinkhole, approximately four feet deep, on Tuesday night. The Department of Transportation reported that this new sinkhole is situated just 75 feet away from a previously identified sinkhole that opened up in December. I-80 eastbound remains closed pending further notice





