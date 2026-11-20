Blizzard conditions on Interstate 80 near Donner Pass have forced Caltrans to close major routes. AccuWeather reports heavy snowfall causing truck spinouts and significant travel disruptions.

Severe winter weather has brought significant disruption to transportation infrastructure in California, with dozens of semi-trucks stranded near Donner Pass. The intense snowfall triggered multiple vehicle spinouts, compelling state authorities to temporarily shut down critical highway sections. AccuWeather documented the hazardous conditions on November 18, confirming that over thirty large trucks were immobilized along the Interstate 80 corridor.

AccuWeather Details Blizzard Severity

AccuWeather has reported that a powerful winter storm is currently delivering blizzard conditions to the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Meteorologists forecast that higher elevations will receive between two and four feet of snow accumulation. In some localized areas, snowfall totals are expected to exceed these initial projections. The agency released video footage on November 18 to illustrate the chilling and dangerous driving environment facing motorists.

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Caltrans Mandates Chain Controls

Caltrans has issued mandatory chain control directives to manage the flow of traffic amidst the heavy snow accumulation. For Interstate 80 traveling eastbound, chain controls are currently in effect from Nyack in Placer County to Hirschdale Road in Truckee. Westbound traffic on Interstate 80 must have chains installed starting from Truckee and continuing for 3.4 miles east of Gold Run.

Multiple Highways Suffer Closures

Beyond Interstate 80, Caltrans has enforced complete closures on several other major routes due to unsafe driving conditions. U.S. Route 395 is closed between Carson City and Bishop, prohibiting all travel along this eastern corridor. State Route 89 is also shut down from Tahoe City along the West Shore to Emerald Bay and Luther Pass. State Route 88 faces closure between the Carson Pass Highway and Kirkwood. Officials strongly advise drivers to avoid these routes entirely.

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Drivers Face High Towing Costs

Motorists trapped in the storm are reporting severe financial and logistical challenges as a result of the road closures. One affected driver reported getting stuck because his snow chains failed to grip the tire tracks effectively. The incident occurred less than a mile from the top of the hill, yet the driver faces a $750 bill to tow his vehicle out of the snow. He expressed frustration at the cost, noting that he typically makes this daily run five days a week.

Transportation Disruptions Continue

The stranded driver indicated that he is now heading to Reno, hoping that conditions will improve for his return trip. He stated that he cannot control the weather and expressed relief that a tow truck has arrived to assist him. Although this was his first time getting stuck in this specific area, he described the current situation as crazy and expressed concern about being stranded in the middle of nowhere overnight. The incident highlights the immediate and costly impact of the blizzard on commercial and personal travelers.