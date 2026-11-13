The crash comes as heavy, wet snowflakes fall across portions of northwest Indiana, creating slick and slippery road conditions.

I-80/94 lanes blocked after deadly crash involving semi; heavy traffic, backups expected The crash comes as heavy, wet snowflakes fall across portions of northwest Indiana, creating slick and slippery road conditions.

You’re watching the NBC 5 Chicago News streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule.

Also read What Indiana's Drop in College Football Playoff Rankings Really Means for Hoosiers

A deadly crash in the westbound lanes of I-80/94 Borman Expressway on the Illinois side was leading to heavy traffic and delays for the Friday morning commute.fall across portions of northwest Indiana, creating slick and slippery road conditions. The two-vehicle crash occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on I-80 westbound in Lansing at the Illinois-Indiana state line, Illinois State Police said. As of 7 a.m., the crash was blocking the westbound lanes between Burnham and Torrence Avenues.

Advertisement

According to ISP, the crash involved a truck-tractor semi-trailer and a passenger car. Two people were transported a nearby hospital with injuries, police said. One of them was later pronounced dead. Three lanes were blocked as an investigation continued, with heavy traffic backups for about seven miles, NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin said.

"The roadway is currently closed for an investigation and motorists should seek an alternate route," ISP said.