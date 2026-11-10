I-5 Southbound Blocked by Rollover Truck in DuPont After Early Morning Crash

A box truck rollover blocks four lanes of southbound I-5 near DuPont early Tuesday. Washington State Patrol confirms injuries and tow operations underway.

A box truck rollover on southbound Interstate 5 in DuPont has blocked the four left lanes early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 5:21 a.m. near the Steilacoom-DuPont Road at milepost 119. Traffic officials are currently managing the scene while awaiting the removal of the vehicle.

Collision Details and Immediate Response

Trooper Juan Martinez from the Washington State Department of Transportation reported the severity of the blockage. He stated that a tow truck is en route to remove the overturned box truck from the highway. The collision has forced all traffic in the four left lanes to stop completely. Motorists are being directed to use the single remaining right lane to bypass the debris.

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Vehicle Dynamics and Driver Status

Trooper Martinez told KIRO Newsradio Traffic that the accident began when a car spun out of control. This loss of control led to the box truck colliding with the spinning vehicle. The driver of the car is currently being transported to the hospital. Medical professionals have not released the exact condition of the patient. The box truck driver remains at the scene of the crash.

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Injury Assessment and Lane Reopening

Authorities confirmed that the driver of the box truck has sustained no severe injuries. Emergency responders are treating the situation as a minor incident for the commercial driver. There is currently no estimated time of arrival for the lane reopening. Commuters should expect significant delays as crews work to clear the roadway. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes during this morning commute window.