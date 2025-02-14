I-5 South Lanes Reopen After Collision; Seattle Workers File Class Action Lawsuit; Western Washington Transitions Out of Deep Freeze

This news story covers multiple events happening in Washington state. It starts with an update on the reopening of I-5 lanes after a collision, urging travelers to expect delays and be prepared. It then transitions to a report on a class action lawsuit filed against the city of Seattle by unionized workers. Finally, it details the transition of Western Washington out of a deep freeze with the arrival of a Pacific weather system.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported on X Thursday that all lanes of Interstate 5 ( I-5 ) north are back open, while only the right lane on I-5 south is open near Castle Rock and Toledo. WSDOT thanks the public for their patience as crews work to clear a collision. Our Incident Response Team (IRT) is helping drivers in the backups, including those needing fuel. A disabled semi-truck was blocking all lanes of I-5 north at milepost 56, just south of Jackson Highway.

A collision was blocking all lanes of I-5 south at milepost 60 near Exit 59 by the Cowlitz River. WSDOT urges those needing to travel to expect significant delays and be prepared with a full gas tank, water, food, warm clothes, and anything else needed for sitting in backups. If possible, delay travel. In other news, a class action lawsuit has been filed against the city of Seattle by three unionized workers on behalf of nearly 14,000 employees, according to a joint press release by nine unions. Western Washington has been in a deep freeze since mid-January, over four weeks now. The transition back to milder, more 'normal' weather is underway. A Pacific weather system is moving onshore with the center of low pressure moving into Oregon. Moisture from this system will lead to some snow and a return to more typical winter weather. Bellevue Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in downtown but need the public's help. At 8:43 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to multiple reports of gunshots on the 9800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard NE near Meydenbauer Bay Park. No one was injured during the incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public





Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

I-5 Washington State Collision Class Action Lawsuit Seattle Union Workers Western Washington Deep Freeze Weather Drive-By Shooting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Seattle's Simply Soulful Named Best Mom and Pop Restaurant in WashingtonSimply Soulful, a Black-owned family-run restaurant in Seattle, has been awarded the title of Best Mom and Pop Restaurant in Washington by Love Food. Known for its authentic Southern cuisine and warm atmosphere, the restaurant is a tribute to the family matriarch, Mary Elizabeth Hammond, who inspired generations with her culinary traditions.

Read more »

Seattle Voters Approve Public School Levies, Washington Legislature Tackles Key IssuesSeattle voters overwhelmingly approve two levies for public schools, while the Washington Legislature debates minimum wage increases and police use of less-lethal weapons.

Read more »

Salvadoran Fugitive Arrested in Seattle, Washington State Senate Approves Bill to Aid Immigrants Facing DeportationICE arrested Jose Marin-Lozano, a 47-year-old Salvadoran citizen wanted in his home country for aggravated homicide. In a separate development, the Washington state Senate passed a bill to expedite pardons and sentence reductions for immigrants facing deportation.

Read more »

Thick Fog Causes Low Visibility and Cool Temperatures in Western WashingtonA dense fog shrouded much of western Washington, significantly reducing visibility and keeping temperatures cool. The fog is expected to clear on Thursday, replaced by clouds and possible light showers. Cooler temperatures will persist throughout the week, with a chance of icy spots on Friday morning. The weekend will bring the coldest air of the season, with overnight lows dipping below freezing for several days.

Read more »

Western Washington Braces for Chilly Holiday WeekendWestern Washington is set to experience its coldest weather of the season, with temperatures dropping significantly starting this holiday weekend and continuing into next week. A persistent high-pressure system is keeping Pacific weather systems at bay, resulting in a prolonged dry spell and limited rainfall. Temperatures are struggling to reach the lower 40s due to a strong temperature inversion. While some sunshine is expected, overnight lows will dip into the 20s and 30s. The mountain snowpack is also experiencing a slowdown due to the lack of precipitation.

Read more »

Western Washington Braces for Coldest Weather of SeasonA persistent high-pressure system will bring frigid temperatures and minimal rainfall to Western Washington this holiday weekend and into next week.

Read more »