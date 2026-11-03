I-5 Repairs Complete But Express Lanes Remain Restricted During Peak Commute

Revive I-5 project finishes early with all lanes open on the Ship Canal Bridge, yet express lanes stay restricted. Commuters face continued travel disruptions and detours.

The Revive I-5 project concluded its final repairs on Sunday night, marking a significant milestone for highway infrastructure in the region. This completion occurred earlier than the scheduled timeline, bringing relief to travelers who have endured months of construction delays and congestion.

All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 across the Ship Canal Bridge are now fully open to traffic. This development allows vehicles to move freely without the previous bottlenecks that characterized the final weeks of the major expansion initiative.

Also read Avon Lake Voters to Decide on New Income Tax for Road Repairs

Express Lanes Status Remains Restricted

Despite the physical completion of the roadways and the opening of all general-purpose lanes, the managed express lanes have not yet returned to their normal operational mode. Commuters utilizing these specific lanes should anticipate continued restrictions or different pricing structures than those previously in effect before the project began.

WSDOT has not yet announced a specific date for when the express lanes will resume standard free-flow operations for all eligible vehicles. This discrepancy between physical completion and operational readiness often requires additional calibration of tolling systems and signage updates.

Advertisement

Tacoma Narrows Bridge Repairs Finished

Pierce County residents received positive news regarding the Tacoma Narrows Bridge as well. WSDOT confirmed that repairs on the bridge connecting the Kitsap Peninsula to mainland Washington have been successfully completed. This closure was part of a broader effort to maintain safety across state waterways during the same period.

The timely completion of these repairs helps maintain connectivity for commuters traveling between Pierce County and the Kitsap area. It ensures that alternative routes remain viable for drivers who might have used the bridge during I-5 closures.

Other Regional Traffic Incidents Affect Commuters

While major projects conclude, other incidents continue to impact local traffic flow. A semitruck carrying bananas caught fire on southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma, blocking multiple lanes. This incident required emergency response teams to clear debris and cool down the vehicle before traffic could resume.

Southbound State Route 167 in Auburn was also blocked following a deadly three-car crash. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson reported the incident, which halted traffic in that corridor. These separate accidents highlight the persistent risks on busy roadways even when major construction ends.

Advertisement

Broader Context For Regional Travel

The Revive I-5 initiative represented one of the largest highway construction projects in state history. Its goal was to widen key corridors and improve safety for millions of annual trips. The earlier-than-expected finish allows DOT to shift focus to final system checks rather than active lane closures.

Drivers are advised to check current road conditions before traveling, as weather and other accidents can still cause unexpected delays. The transition to normal operations for express lanes will likely be announced once all technical verifications are finalized.