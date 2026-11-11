I-5 Northbound Lane Closure and Orcas Island Ferry Delays Impact Seattle Commuters

A burning semi-truck blocks northbound I-5 near Boeing Field while ferry terminal repairs cause additional regional transit delays for Wednesday morning travelers.

A burning semi-truck has blocked the right lane of northbound Interstate 5, creating significant congestion for morning commuters in Seattle on Wednesday. The incident occurred north of Boeing Field, forcing drivers to navigate around the stationary vehicle as emergency crews managed the scene. This disruption adds to the daily challenges faced by residents traveling through the Puget Sound region during peak rush hours.

Highway Blockage Causes Morning Rush Delays

The fire involving the commercial truck directly impacted the flow of traffic along one of Washington state's most critical transportation corridors. Drivers attempting to reach downtown or continue northward experienced lengthy stop-and-go conditions as the obstruction remained in place. The timing coincided with the start of the workday, amplifying the frustration for those relying on this route for their daily commute.

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Orcas Island Ferry Repairs Extend Wait Times

Engineers have identified structural issues at the Orcas Island ferry terminal that require immediate attention to ensure public safety. Cracks were discovered in two supporting steel beams within the transfer span, necessitating a comprehensive repair process. These findings mean that maintenance work will likely take up to two weeks to complete fully.

Ferries Face Schedule Adjustments

The duration of these repairs introduces uncertainty for passengers planning travel to and from Orcas Island. While specific service changes are being coordinated, the extended timeline suggests potential disruptions to regular ferry schedules. Travelers should anticipate possible wait times or alternative routing options as the engineering teams work to stabilize the affected infrastructure components.

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Regional Transit Updates and Infrastructure Projects

Beyond the immediate highway incident, other transportation systems in the area are experiencing their own operational hurdles. Sound Transit has announced that buses will replace trains between South Bellevue and International District/Chinatown on Saturday, November 14, and Sunday, November 15. This substitution affects riders who typically use the light rail system for connections in these urban centers.

Shoreline Bridge Project Faces Delays

Further north, construction progress on a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 5 in Shoreline has fallen behind its original schedule. Light rail riders hoping for this new crossing to be completed on time will need to adjust their expectations. The delay highlights broader challenges in maintaining infrastructure timelines amidst complex logistical requirements.

Additional Regional Transportation Incidents

Elsewhere in the state, Interstate 5 near DuPont has reopened following an incident where a box truck rollover had previously blocked four lanes. This earlier closure caused separate but similar traffic disruptions before the roadway was cleared. Meanwhile, local news outlets are highlighting various community resources, such as the Home Comfort Alliance releasing a 2026 cost guide for furnace repairs amid cold snaps.

Consumer Protection and Health Updates

In related news, DSP Connections is promoting opportunities for individuals seeking side hustles that contribute to community welfare. Additionally, medical researchers led by Meier have concluded a ten-year trial measuring outcomes for over 300 patients treated with CyberKnife across twenty-one different centers. These diverse stories reflect the multifaceted nature of life in the Pacific Northwest, ranging from infrastructure maintenance to healthcare advancements and consumer advice.