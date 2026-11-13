I-5 Lanes Reopen in Federal Way After Fatal Multi-Car Crash

All lanes of northbound I-5 reopen near Federal Way following a deadly collision. Commuters face delays as officials investigate the crash near State Route 18.

Washington State Department of Transportation officials have confirmed that all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 have reopened to traffic in Federal Way. This update follows a significant collision that occurred just south of State Route 18 near milepost 141. The two right lanes had been closed while emergency crews worked to clear the scene and assess the extent of the damage.

Collision Details and Lane Closure

The incident involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle on the ramp connecting westbound Highway 18 to northbound I-5. Witnesses described driving in the dark with windshield wipers active, indicating adverse weather conditions at the time of the crash. A semi was observed traveling in the right lane while a car was positioned directly ahead on the ramp.

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Emergency responders arrived shortly after the collision to manage the scene. The closure of the two right lanes disrupted normal traffic flow for drivers traveling through the area. Crews worked efficiently to remove debris and ensure the roadway was safe for reopening.

Extended Traffic Impacts in SeaTac

While the Federal Way section has reopened, broader congestion continues to affect the region. The northbound lanes of I-5 in SeaTac remained closed for nearly seven hours due to a separate deadly multi-car crash. This incident occurred on Thursday night and caused severe backups stretching over a mile.

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Commuters traveling through the SeaTac corridor experienced significant delays as a result of the closure. The length of the backup highlighted the vulnerability of major highways to sudden accidents. Traffic patterns shifted as drivers sought alternative routes to avoid the gridlock.

Regional Commuter Challenges

Travelers relying on State Route 167 in Fife face upcoming changes to their commute. The toll fees for the Expressway will begin on December 14 at 5 a.m. Drivers have just over a month to adjust to the new costs associated with using the toll lanes.

Additionally, drivers in Mill Creek may experience difficult conditions over the weekend. The city is implementing road closures on one of the busiest roads in Snohomish County. These closures are expected to impact local traffic flow and require drivers to plan alternate routes.

Recent I-5 Incidents and Reopenings

Northbound I-5 near Boeing Field also saw disruptions earlier in the week. All lanes reopened on Wednesday after a burning semi-truck blocked the right lane. The fire caused delays for morning commuters navigating the area.

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These recurring incidents underscore the high volume of traffic on I-5 and the importance of swift incident response. Transportation authorities continue to monitor conditions and provide updates to the public. Drivers are advised to check local traffic reports before traveling.

Impact on Daily Commuters

The combination of crashes, construction, and toll changes affects thousands of workers daily. Commuters in the Puget Sound region must adapt to evolving road conditions. Safety remains a priority for all parties involved in highway management.

Officials encourage drivers to exercise caution, especially during low-visibility conditions. The reopening of lanes in Federal Way is a positive step toward normalcy. However, travelers should remain vigilant as other areas continue to manage residual congestion and planned closures.