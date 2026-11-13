I-5 Crash Kills One and Closes SeaTac Lanes for Seven Hours

A fatal multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-5 in SeaTac closed lanes for seven hours, causing mile-long backups and major commute disruptions on Thursday night near S 200th Street.

A deadly multi-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 in SeaTac resulted in one fatality and forced the closure of all lanes for nearly seven hours on Thursday night, creating severe traffic gridlock for commuters in the Puget Sound region. The incident, which initially disrupted travel near S 200th Street, required extensive intervention from emergency responders and traffic management officials to clear the debris and restore safe passage for drivers.

Timeline of the Fatal Highway Collision

The Washington State Department of Transportation first received reports of the crash along the northbound lanes near S 200th Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. Initially, authorities reduced the number of open lanes to manage the immediate scene, but the severity of the situation escalated rapidly. By 11 p.m., the Department announced that all northbound lanes were completely blocked, forcing motorists to exit at State Route 516, also known as exit 149, which leads toward Kent and Des Moines.

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The closure persisted for almost seven hours, keeping the major artery shut until late Friday morning. During this extended period, traffic backed up over a mile, trapping drivers in the congested corridor and causing significant delays for those attempting to travel through the region. The prolonged shutdown highlights the vulnerability of high-volume routes like Interstate 5 to sudden, catastrophic incidents that require substantial resources to resolve.

Police Investigation and Victim Details

Washington State Patrol confirmed that multiple vehicles were involved in the collision, though the exact number remains unclear. Investigators determined that at least one person was killed in the wreck, marking a tragic end to what began as a routine evening commute. The agency is currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the specific causes of the crash and to identify any factors that contributed to the fatal outcome.

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Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased individual or detailed information about other passengers involved in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are working to establish the precise sequence of events that led to the multi-car pileup. Traffic engineers and law enforcement officers are likely reviewing surveillance footage and witness statements to reconstruct the incident.

Impact on Regional Commuters and Travel

The seven-hour closure of northbound Interstate 5 had an immediate and palpable impact on thousands of commuters who rely on this corridor for daily travel. The severe traffic backups, which stretched over a mile in some areas, forced many drivers to seek alternative routes or delay their trips until lanes reopened. The disruption affected not only those traveling between Seattle and points south but also those using the highway to access industrial and commercial zones in SeaTac.

Local businesses and residents in the affected areas experienced secondary effects from the traffic congestion, including increased delivery times and higher levels of noise and air pollution from idling vehicles. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical role that Interstate 5 plays in the regional transportation network and the far-reaching consequences of even short-term closures on major highways.

Resolution and Return to Normal Traffic

Eventually, the closure ended as crews successfully cleared the wreckage and repaired any necessary road surface damage, allowing traffic to flow freely once again. The reopening of the lanes brought relief to frustrated drivers who had been stuck in the backup for hours, though some residual delays may have persisted as traffic density gradually normalized. The efficient coordination between the Department of Transportation and law enforcement was crucial in minimizing the duration of the disruption and ensuring the safety of responders and motorists.