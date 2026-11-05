Metro 1 and 2 trains resume service after an I-405 fire. I-5 express lanes reopen southbound following signal issues. Pierce County commuters receive updates on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge repairs.

Metro Transit officially announced that the 1 Line and 2 Line trains have fully resumed normal service operations. This significant update follows a disruptive incident on Wednesday night involving a street sweeper fire on southbound I-405 in Bothell. The blaze occurred after the maintenance vehicle was struck by a driver suspected of driving under the influence. The collision forced the closure of critical highway sections, causing extensive delays for regional commuters and necessitating the temporary suspension of Link Light Rail services along these corridors.

I-5 Express Lanes Restart After Signal Failure

Commuters traveling southbound on Interstate 5 experienced renewed access to the express lanes as WSDOT restored normal operations. The reopening came after a signal malfunction caused significant bottlenecks and delays for drivers attempting to use these managed lanes. Although Revive I-5 project crews completed their scheduled work on Sunday night, and all lanes on the northbound Ship Canal Bridge opened earlier than anticipated, the express lanes did not immediately return to standard functioning status. The technical issue required additional time for system diagnostics and resolution before southbound traffic could flow freely again.

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Pierce County Residents Get Bridge Repair News

Pierce County residents received positive updates regarding infrastructure improvements after WSDOT confirmed the completion of critical repairs on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. The agency announced that the necessary maintenance work had been successfully finished, allowing for smoother travel across the waterway. This development provides a relief for daily commuters and freight transporters who rely on this vital connection between the Kitsap Peninsula and the mainland. The completion of these repairs helps stabilize regional traffic patterns and supports the daily economic activity of the area.

Smart Home Scams Target Puget Sound Homeowners

Homeowners in the Puget Sound area are being warned about a specific pattern of fraudulent activities targeting residential properties. Scammers follow a predictable playbook where they arrive uninvited at residences and claim to have noticed exterior damage. These individuals often begin repair work immediately, exploiting the fact that homeowners do not have sufficient time to evaluate the situation or seek professional opinions. Local authorities and consumer protection groups are advising residents to follow seven specific steps to verify contractor credentials and avoid falling victim to these unauthorized service attempts.

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Energy Costs and Appliance Maintenance Guides Released

The Home Comfort Alliance recently released its 2026 Seattle furnace cost guide to assist residents with upcoming heating expenses. The organization stated that cold weather conditions do not create the underlying energy inefficiency problems but rather expose pre-existing issues in home heating systems. Simultaneously, as regional temperatures climb, many homeowners are discovering that their air conditioning units are running but failing to cool homes effectively. These dual seasonal challenges have prompted a surge in requests for maintenance advice and cost estimation tools for both heating and cooling systems in the local market.

Medical Research Highlights CyberKnife Outcomes

Medical professionals and researchers have published significant findings regarding the long-term efficacy of CyberKnife treatment for patients. Meier and the co-authors conducted a comprehensive ten-year trial that measured clinical outcomes for over 300 patients. The study involved data collection from twenty-one different medical centers across various regions. This extensive research provides valuable insights into the durability and effectiveness of stereotactic radiosurgery as a treatment option, offering evidence-based data for healthcare providers and patients considering this specific medical intervention.