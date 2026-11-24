Texas Department of Transportation announces overnight lane closures on Interstate 35 near Frost Bank Center from November 29 to December 18 for barrier placement and utility work.

Drivers navigating Interstate 35 in San Antonio must prepare for significant overnight lane restrictions and continuous ramp closures as the Texas Department of Transportation advances critical infrastructure work. The agency confirmed that the I-35 Northeast Expansion project is entering a phase requiring extensive nighttime operations to install barriers and perform utility repairs near the Frost Bank Center. These disruptions will begin on Sunday, November 29, and extend through December 18, creating a prolonged period of altered traffic patterns for commuters and commercial vehicles.

Southbound Lane Closure Details and Schedule

The Texas Department of Transportation will close the inside and center lanes of southbound Interstate 35 nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The affected stretch runs from George Beach Avenue to Frost Bank Center Drive. This closure is necessary for crews to place concrete barriers that separate construction zones from active traffic lanes. The nightly shutdown runs continuously from Sunday, November 29, through Monday, December 7. Motorists traveling south during these hours must anticipate detours or delays as crews execute precise placement procedures for the new median barriers.

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Northbound Restrictions and Temporary Ramps

Simultaneously, northbound traffic faces closures starting the same night. The outside lane and entrance ramp on northbound Interstate 35 will be shut down nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between North Walters Street and Frost Bank Center Drive. These restrictions last from Sunday, November 29, through Monday, December 7. TxDOT is constructing a temporary entrance ramp adjacent to the existing one as part of Phase 1, Step 2 of the expansion. Drivers relying on this specific access point must adjust their routes to use the new temporary facility during the work window.

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Frontage Road Closures and Gas Line Work

Commuters using the frontage roads will also experience nightly disruptions. Alternating lanes on both the northbound and southbound frontage roads will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Petroleum Drive and North Walters Street. This specific restriction also applies from Sunday, November 29, through Monday, December 7. Additionally, a dedicated right-turn lane from the northbound frontage road to Frost Bank Center Drive will face a longer continuous closure. This lane will remain shut from 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, until 3 p.m. on Friday, December 18, to accommodate essential gas line work at the intersection.

Preparatory Work and Future Impacts

Beyond the lane closures, TxDOT crews are conducting investigative potholing to prepare for upcoming utility modifications. This work focuses on the area around Frost Bank Center Drive where gas line infrastructure requires attention. The combination of barrier placement, ramp construction, and utility repairs creates a complex construction zone that demands strict adherence to the posted schedules. Commuters are advised to allow extra travel time and to monitor official TxDOT channels for any updates regarding the duration of the nightly closures or changes to the permanent right-turn lane closure schedule.