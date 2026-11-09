I-35 Northeast Detours Set for Nov 10-13 2026 in San Antonio

TxDOT closes I-35 frontage roads and ramps Nov 10-13 2026 in San Antonio. Check detailed detour routes for Rittiman Fratt and Eisenhauer.

Motorists navigating the Northeast Side of San Antonio must prepare for significant overnight detours beginning Tuesday November 10 2026. The Texas Department of Transportation has scheduled a series of critical closures to support the ongoing I-35 Northeast Expansion Program. These infrastructure updates are essential for the long-term viability of one of the busiest corridors in the region.

TxDOT I-35 Closure Schedule and Hours

TxDOT has confirmed that the closure work will take place overnight from Tuesday November 10 through Thursday November 13 2026. The standard work window for these nights is from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Weather permitting is a stated condition for the schedule. An additional overnight shift is scheduled for Friday November 13 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Commuters should verify conditions before departure as rain may impact visibility and safety on detour routes.

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Northbound Detour Routes for Rittiman and Fratt

TxDOT will close the northbound I-35 frontage road north of Rittiman Road during the specified overnight hours. The agency will also shut down the northbound I-35 Exit 164B. Drivers on the northbound frontage road needing to continue past Rittiman Road must exit right onto Rittiman Road. From there they should turn left onto Fratt Road to reconnect with their intended path.

Motorists traveling on Center Park Boulevard Dinn Drive and Remount Drive who are attempting to access northbound I-35 must head toward Fratt Road. These drivers should turn left onto Fratt Road and then turn left again onto Eisenhauer Road. Following Eisenhauer Road will lead them back to the northbound I-35 frontage road bypassing the closed sections. This route ensures traffic flow is maintained even during the ramp closures.

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Eisenhauer Road Exit 164B Alternative Options

Drivers on the northbound I-35 mainlanes attempting to exit to Eisenhauer Road via Exit 164B will find the ramp closed. TxDOT advises these motorists to continue to Exit 165 to enter the northbound I-35 frontage road. From the frontage road drivers must make a U-turn at Walzem Road. This maneuver allows entry into the southbound I-35 frontage road. After navigating the U-turn drivers should turn left or right onto Eisenhauer Road.

Space Center Drive and Walzem Road Interruptions

Another critical closure affects the northbound I-35 frontage road between Space Center Drive and Rittiman Road. This closure coincides with the other overnight work periods. Drivers traveling north of Space Center Drive on the frontage road must exit right to Industry Park Drive. They must then re-enter the northbound I-35 frontage road at the next available entrance ramp to avoid the work zone.

TxDOT is also closing the southbound I-35 frontage road south of the Fratt Road entrance ramp to Exit 164B. The northbound-to-southbound U-turn at Walzem Road is also suspended. Drivers on the southbound frontage road must follow posted detour signs to merge onto the southbound I-35 mainlanes north of Walzem Road. They can then use the Eisenhauer Road exit ramp to return to the frontage road system.

Walzem Road U-Turn Detour Strategies

Drivers on Walzem Road trying to access southbound I-35 face two distinct detour options. The first option directs traffic to the northbound I-35 frontage road. Motorists should continue to the Northeast I-410 Loop keep left to turn around onto the southbound I-35 frontage road. They must then enter the southbound mainlanes north of Walzem Road and use the Eisenhauer Road exit. This complex route ensures safety by keeping traffic off the closed U-turn infrastructure.

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The second detour option begins on Walzem Road itself. Drivers should follow signs turning north onto Interchange Parkway. They must follow Interchange Parkway to Fratt Road and turn right. From Fratt Road a right turn enters the southbound I-35 frontage road. Drivers entering southbound mainlanes north of Walzem Road should use the Eisenhauer Road exit to reach their final destinations on the frontage road system. TxDOT urges all travelers to observe all posted signage for real-time navigation assistance.