Hyundai reveals the 2027 Elantra featuring Pleos Connect AI, midsize interior dimensions, and hybrid options at the LA Auto Show to compete with crossovers.

Hyundai Motor Company has officially unveiled the eighth-generation Elantra at the LA Auto Show, introducing a compact sedan that blends midsize-class interior dimensions with advanced software capabilities. The Korean automaker designed this release as both a design statement and a technology showcase to maintain relevance in a shrinking market segment.

Hyundai Elantra Dimensions and Interior Space

The new Elantra grows in every physical dimension to address consumer demand for more room. The vehicle is 85 mm longer, 30 mm wider, and features a 30 mm longer wheelbase than its predecessor. Hyundai states these changes deliver midsize-class rear legroom of 993 mm, aiming to reduce the gap between sedans and popular crossovers.

Also read Hyundai’s New Elantra Leads a Hybrid Surge in Los Angeles

Pleos Connect AI and Software Features

Inside the cabin, Hyundai debuts Pleos Connect, an Android Automotive-based infotainment system. It includes over-the-air updates, an app market, and the Gleo AI assistant for natural language conversation. A 12.9-inch central display manages these services, while Hyundai retains physical buttons for essential controls.

Powertrain Options and Efficiency Ratings

Buyers can choose between two powertrains to suit different market needs. The 1.6-litre hybrid produces 157 PS via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission and includes a Smart Regeneration System. Alternatively, the 2.0-litre gasoline engine delivers 149 PS and achieves 35 mpg with an IVT transmission.

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Hyundai Volume Strategy and CEO Vision

Hyundai CEO José Muñoz identifies the Elantra as the primary entry point for new customers. The company views this model as critical for converting first-time buyers into long-term loyalists. Every design and pricing decision aims to secure a relationship that lasts decades for the brand.

Global Launch Timeline and Safety Standards

The Elantra launched in Korea as the AVANTE in August 2026 and will arrive in global markets including North America in early 2027. The vehicle features ultra-high-strength steel and a comprehensive suite of SmartSense driver-assistance systems for safety.