Hyundai sends robot dogs to help secure FIFA World Cup 2026 venues

Hyundai deploys Spot robot dogs and more than 1,500 vehicles to support operations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup across North America.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in North America, Hyundai Motor Company has launched its biggest mobility and robotics operation for a global sporting event.

The company has sent over 1,500 vehicles and advanced robots to support logistics, security, and facility management in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This project is a big step forward in Hyundai’s partnership with FIFA and shows how robotics and autonomous technology are becoming more common at large public events. Four custom Spot robot dogs from Boston Dynamics, which is owned by Hyundai Motor Group, are leading the effort.

The main technology on show is four Spot robot dogs working at two key tournament locations. Hyundai confirmed the robots will be at the International Broadcast Center in Dallas and at stadiums in New York and New Jersey. This is the first time Spot robot dogs are being used at a FIFA World Cup, making it an important milestone for Hyundai as FIFA’s Official Robotics Partner.

Hyundai is ready for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ with its most advanced mobility fleet ever. From mobility solutions to SPOT, our four-legged security patrol, we're ready for kick-off.have long been used in factories, where conditions are highly controlled. But event venues are much more unpredictable and challenging. World Cup stadiums and broadcast centers will welcome thousands of visitors, staff, and media.

These busy places are always changing, so robots need to move around people, obstacles, and ongoing events. The tournament is a real-world test for autonomous technology in places where safety, reliability, and constant monitoring matter most. Experts see this as a key step in bringing robots into new roles beyond factories. This move is part of a larger trend, as more tech companies look for practical ways to use autonomous systems in public places.

In addition to its robotics program, the company is managing a large transportation effort to support logistics across all 16 host cities. It is providing a fleet of 994 passenger vehicles and 506 buses. These vehicles transport teams, tournament officials, media representatives, and operational staff throughout the competition. The fleet features a variety of Hyundai and Genesis models, so organizers can choose vehicles that meet their specific needs.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to be the biggest edition of the tournament in history, creating unprecedented transportation and operational demands across three countries. Managing movement between venues, training facilities, hotels, and media centers will require extensive coordination. Hyundai’s combined deployment of vehicles and robotics is intended to help address those challenges while showcasing technologies that could play larger roles in future global events. A versatile writer, Sujita has worked with Mashable Middle East and News Daily 24.

When she isn't writing, you can find her glued to the latest web series and movies. AI and Robotics





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