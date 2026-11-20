Hyundai says that there are no longer plans to produce the N Vision 74, despite having already completed a significant portion of the development.

The FCEV was pitched as a modern sports coupe chiseled from the profile of a muscle car.out of the park. I mean, a hydrogen-electric hybrid that's an actual sports car, with all the style of a 1970s wedge car?

The internet loved the idea. But, unfortunately, that's probably what the N Vision will remain—an idea. The plans for production are on ice.that the decision came down to business. When the South Korean automaker simply couldn't justify the business case for the car, it decided to not move forward with production in the foreseeable future.

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Here's what Loasby told the publication when asked if the automaker planned to make a production version of the N Vision 74: At the moment, no. We were really on it. We had the production clay model of it and the exterior, interior, and so on. It comes down to the maths of how you judge what the business case is.

And that if you’re very tight with the business case on only that car, the volumes of that car and the impact, you got no chance. If you open it to the overall brand-raising profile value of that, you have a bigger chance. But as yet, . Many of you reading this are likely part car lover and part EV enthusiast.

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Me too, which is why I'm immensely disappointed that Hyundai decided to cancel plans to build this awesome concept. After all, EVs are damn fun. Instant torque, low center of gravity. It's pretty much everything that an an enthusiast wants out of a sports car—even if EVs inherently are a bit heavier and lack a row-your-own gearbox.

It also used the beloved Stinger as a base to build the car. But rather than the 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6, Hyundai stuffed it with theOne of the coolest parts of the coupe was its retro styling.

That was inspired by the original Hyundai Pony coupe, which was designed by the legendary Giorgetto Giugiaro (the same guy who designed the VW Golf, DeLorean DMC-12, and aLoasby says that Hyundai's head of design, SangYup Lee, convinced the company not to throw away the design work from the N Vision concept. Instead, it reused some of the design elements for new models like the all new 2027 Hyundai Elantra.

"hat top view as you notice, even in the pillar and side view up to the roof crease and the flatness of the roof, that’s all playbook N74," he told. He later hinted more could be coming: “Just imagine what an N version of can be. It’s really good, it’s awesome. ”Maybe it was the idea of using hydrogen that killed the N Vision concept.

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Or perhaps that coupes have seem to go the way of the dodo in recent years. Whatever the reason, it's just unfortunate for enthusiasts who were pumped to see a sport-tuned FCEV in the distance. One glimmer of hope is that Loasby didn't say that the car is dead forever. Just that Hyundai couldn't make a business case for it"at the moment.

" Perhaps we might get something with two-doors, a striking design, and battery power in the future. Until then, I'm staying pumped about theNearly 1 In 3 Hyundais Sold In October Was A Hybrid As High Gas Prices Push Buyers To PivotThe Best EV Lease And Finance Deals In November 2026This Might Be The World's First Rivian R2 With A Two-Inch Lift, And It Looks Badass