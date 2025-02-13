Hyundai Palisade XRT Spied Testing: Rugged Adventure Awaits

The new Hyundai Palisade XRT trim was caught testing in Korea, showcasing its rugged styling and hinting at its upcoming release. Expect a more adventurous Palisade with bolder exterior design elements, all-terrain tires, and a powerful four-cylinder or hybrid engine option.

The new Hyundai Palisade will soon be available in a rugged XRT trim, featuring a more adventurous aesthetic. Spy photographers caught the upcoming XRT model during cold weather testing in Korea, hinting at its imminent arrival in the 2026 model year . The XRT prototype, while heavily camouflaged, reveals noticeable changes like discreet plastic cladding around the wheel arches, matching trim on the side skirts and rear bumper, and a redesigned front bumper that contributes to its rugged stance.

The prototype also sports Continental Cross Contact all-terrain tires mounted on black 18-inch wheels, which are likely provisional parts. Another prototype spotted earlier this week featured what appears to be the final XRT-specific design for the alloy wheels – five double spokes with a bi-tone finish.Inside, the SUV is expected to feature unique upholstery with an XRT emblem on the headrests. While the Korean prototype showcases two individual seats on the second row, it's unclear if this will be the only seating configuration offered. The new Palisade, based on a longer wheelbase version of the existing platform, is expected to ditch the 3.8-liter V6 engine in favor of a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 277 hp (207 kW / 281 PS) and a more efficient self-charging hybrid setup, generating a combined output of 330 hp (246 kW / 334 PS). The XRT trim is anticipated to retain the same mechanical components as the rest of the Palisade lineup, offering a sportier and more adventurous driving experience





Carscoop / 🏆 306. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hyundai Palisade XRT SUV Rugged Spy Shots 2026 Model Year Hybrid Four-Cylinder Adventure Off-Road

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hyundai Palisade XRT Spied: Smaller Wheels, Unique Styling, and MoreSpy shots reveal the redesigned Hyundai Palisade XRT with possible smaller wheels, unique design elements, and a potentially more spacious cabin. Rumors also suggest updates to the powertrain options.

Read more »

Hyundai Palisade XRT Prototype Spotted with Unexpected Wheel SizeSpy shots of the redesigned Hyundai Palisade XRT reveal potential design changes and hints at a focus on practicality. The prototype sports a unique 18-inch wheel setup, suggesting Hyundai might be exploring different options for this popular trim level.

Read more »

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gets 'Off-Road' XRT Trim, Native Tesla NACSThe 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a highly anticipated electric vehicle with several upgrades, including a Tesla-style charging plug and a new all-terrain XRT model. Despite being manufactured in Georgia, it currently doesn't qualify for EV tax credits due to battery sourcing. However, Hyundai expects to resolve this issue by March, making the Ioniq 5 eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit.

Read more »

Hyundai Canada Launches Hyundai Hope on Wheels to Fight Pediatric CancerHyundai Canada is launching a new non-profit organization, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, to support the fight against pediatric cancer. Every new Hyundai purchased starting January 1, 2025, will contribute to the organization, which aims to raise over $4 million in its first year to provide financial support to pediatric oncology centers across Canada.

Read more »

Hyundai to Supply Electric Vans to GM, Expanding U.S. PresenceHyundai and GM are strengthening their partnership with Hyundai set to supply electric vans to GM for sale in the U.S. This move will allow Hyundai to enter the North American commercial van market while providing GM with access to Hyundai's electric vehicle technology. The two companies are also discussing collaborations in areas such as joint product development, parts supply, and raw material sourcing.

Read more »

Skoda's Three-Row Electric Crossover Spied: Space to Debut in 2026Skoda has been spotted testing their upcoming three-row electric crossover, rumored to be called the Space. The model is set to launch in 2026 and is expected to be based on the MEB platform. Spy photographers captured images of the heavily disguised prototype, hinting at its design and dimensions.

Read more »