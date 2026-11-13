Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama gives donation to area non-profits

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama continued to help members of the River Region with another generous donation Thursday.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama continued to help members of the River Region with another generous donation Thursday. In fact, team members personally donated $343,000 out of their own pockets.

That amount set a new fundraising participation record within HMMA. United Way supports numerous organizations that address critical needs throughout the River Region and the state.

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“Every dollar that we got today makes an impact on the community from boys and girls club,” says Jannah Bailey, president and CEO of River Region United Way. “I say to everybody ‘it’s only $5 a year to really make a difference in a child’s life,’ Meals on Wheels, the child abuse and domestic violence, job training with Hope Inspired Ministries, Children’s Home at Brantwood. I mean we have so many community partners; 26 in total.

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” “If you look at the larger impact of this donation and how it makes it way into our communities and benefits people that we probably know, maybe ourselves, maybe family members, the impact is just tremendous. ,” says Scott Posey, manager of communications at HMMA.