Hyundai Design Studio Documentary Teases Production N Vision 74 and Mysterious SUVs

A new documentary offering a behind-the-scenes look at Hyundai's design studio reveals potential production versions of the N Vision 74 concept car and two mysterious SUVs.

Hyundai recently opened the doors to its design studio for a documentary called 'The Great Heritage - CAR', offering a glimpse into the creative process behind its future models. While most of the prototypes and sketches are intentionally blurred, the YouTube trailer reveals some intriguing teasers. The highlight is a potential production version of the Hyundai N Vision 74 concept, a high-performance hydrogen-electric car inspired by the 1974 Hyundai Pony Coupe.

A red example, likely part of an exterior design evaluation, is shown alongside the original 2022 concept. The production model appears to retain the sharp silhouette of the concept, including the pronounced splitter. The documentary also features interviews with prominent figures in automotive design like Giorgetto Giugiaro, Fabrizio Giugiaro, Ken Okuyama, and members of the Hyundai design team. Adding to the intrigue, two mysterious SUVs appear in the background of a blurred shot. One, a silver model, could be the next-generation Tucson, while the other, larger, boxier model might be a ladder-frame SUV envisioned as a rival to the Toyota Land Cruiser, sitting above the Palisade in Hyundai's lineup. The documentary will be exclusively available on Korea's OTT platform WAVVE, limiting access for those outside the country. Hopefully, more revealing teasers of these future models will be released soon





Carscoop / 🏆 306. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HYUNDAI N Vision 74 SUV Design Studio Documentary Concept Car Hydrogen-Electric Automotive Industry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vision Quest: Exploring the Depths of Vision's HumanityMarvel Studios' upcoming Vision Quest series dives into the aftermath of WandaVision, following Vision's journey to reclaim his memories and rediscover his humanity. The series boasts a stellar cast, including Paul Bettany, James Spader, Faran Tahir, and newcomer Alessandro Mollica.

Read more »

Hyundai Canada Launches Hyundai Hope on Wheels to Fight Pediatric CancerHyundai Canada is launching a new non-profit organization, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, to support the fight against pediatric cancer. Every new Hyundai purchased starting January 1, 2025, will contribute to the organization, which aims to raise over $4 million in its first year to provide financial support to pediatric oncology centers across Canada.

Read more »

Hyundai to Supply Electric Vans to GM, Expanding U.S. PresenceHyundai and GM are strengthening their partnership with Hyundai set to supply electric vans to GM for sale in the U.S. This move will allow Hyundai to enter the North American commercial van market while providing GM with access to Hyundai's electric vehicle technology. The two companies are also discussing collaborations in areas such as joint product development, parts supply, and raw material sourcing.

Read more »

EV Prices Plummet: Cybertruck, Toyota, Hyundai, and More Offer Significant DiscountsThe electric vehicle market is experiencing a surge in affordability, with numerous manufacturers slashing prices and offering attractive incentives. From Tesla's Cybertruck to mass-market models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Toyota BZ4X, consumers have more options than ever before to embrace electric mobility at a lower cost.

Read more »

Performance SUVs: When Utility Meets ThrillsThis article explores the rise of performance SUVs, highlighting models from Audi and Dodge that blend practicality with exhilarating driving experiences.

Read more »

Dartz's Extravagant SUVs Arrive in the USDartz, known for its over-the-top SUVs, is launching its vehicles in the US with plans for local production. The Prombron Black Stallion Type C is currently on a publicity tour across the country.

Read more »