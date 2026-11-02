Hysteroscopy Pain Relief Crisis: NHS Trusts Fail to Offer Penthrox

Thousands of UK women endure traumatic pain during hysteroscopies as NHS trusts ignore guidelines. New data reveals widespread failure to provide effective pain relief like Penthrox.

A severe gap in patient care is affecting thousands of women across England who undergo outpatient hysteroscopies, with new evidence showing that most NHS trusts are failing to provide adequate pain management. The Campaign Against Painful Hysteroscopy ( CAPH) has highlighted a critical shortage of effective analgesics, leaving patients to endure excruciating discomfort without proper medical intervention.

Severe Pain Traumas Reported by Patients

Laura Crosby, a 38-year-old council worker from Liverpool, described her experience during a routine hysteroscopy in November as horrific. The procedure, typically used to investigate heavy or abnormal bleeding, caused her to whimper in pain while her legs shook so violently that nurses had to physically hold them steady. Crosby stated that she asked medical staff to stop the procedure due to the intensity of the agony, an event that has left her terrified of undergoing any future medical interventions involving similar equipment.

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Ignoring Royal College of Obstetricians Guidelines

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) explicitly recommends that all women undergoing these procedures, which number around 60,000 annually in the UK, be offered a range of pain relief options. These guidelines include local anaesthetic gels, injections, conscious sedation, or general anaesthetics. However, many women are currently told to expect only mild discomfort and are advised to take standard over-the-counter medications like paracetamol or ibuprofen beforehand, a approach that experts argue is insufficient for the severity of pain involved.

Penthrox as the Ideal Clinical Solution

Penthrox, a portable device containing the fast-acting analgesic methoxyflurane, is identified as a perfect fit for outpatient clinics due to its safety profile, ease of use, and low cost of approximately £16 per device. Introduced in the UK in 2016, this methoxyflurane-based treatment works by activating GABA receptors in the brain to block pain signals. Irina Stankeviciute, a clinical hysteroscopy nurse specialist at Chelsea and Westminster NHS Foundation Trust, confirmed that her trust began offering Penthrox last year, noting its popularity with patients and its ability to reduce the need for procedure repeats caused by unbearable pain.

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NHS Trust Data Shows Widespread Failure

Exclusive data compiled by CAPH through Freedom of Information requests sent to all 205 NHS trusts in England reveals that only 31 of the 90 responding trusts routinely offer Penthrox or similar effective analgesics. Furthermore, 48 trusts reported that they do not provide this pain relief at all, with only 11 indicating they are considering its introduction. This statistic underscores a systemic failure across the healthcare system to implement best practices recommended by leading medical bodies for the past several years.

Long-Term Psychological and Health Consequences

The consequences of inadequate pain relief extend far beyond the immediate trauma, with a CAPH survey of 16,000 women revealing cases of fainting and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Elaine Falkner, chair of CAPH, warned that many women are psychologically scarred and avoid necessary gynecological checks for years, a risk that can be fatal. Falkner cited a tragic case where a woman died from womb cancer because she refused to return for another examination after a painful hysteroscopy, describing the current situation as playing with women's lives.