Nintendo confirms Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Definitive Edition launches on Switch 2 in February 2027 for $59.99. This edition includes the Expansion Pass and enhanced visuals for the Zelda prequel.

Nintendo has officially confirmed that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity - Definitive Edition will launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 on February 25, 2027. This definitive release represents a comprehensive overhaul of the popular spin-off title, designed to take full advantage of the new console's enhanced hardware capabilities. The announcement arrives during a pivotal period for the franchise, which is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026 with massive commercial success.

The primary appeal for consumers lies in the value proposition and content inclusion. The game carries a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of $59.99. This pricing matches the cost of the original base game released for the standard Nintendo Switch. However, this definitive version includes the previously paid-for Expansion Pass DLC, effectively bundling extra narrative and gameplay content at no additional cost to the buyer.

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Visual and performance upgrades form the other pillar of this release. The Definitive Edition features enhanced resolution and improved frame rate performance. These optimizations are specifically tailored to the technical architecture of the Nintendo Switch 2. Players can expect smoother gameplay and sharper visuals compared to the original launch on previous generation hardware.

The title serves as a narrative prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The story chronicles Link, Princess Zelda, and the Four Champions as they attempt to halt the rise of Calamity Ganon. Players engage in large-scale battles against waves of enemies across various locations within the world of Hyrule. The gameplay relies on Dynasty Warriors-style action mechanics rather than the open-world exploration of mainline entries.

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Inclusion of the Expansion Pass DLC adds significant depth to the experience. This content was not part of the base price for the original Switch release. By bundling it with the game, Nintendo offers a complete package for both new players and returning fans. The definitive version serves as an accessible entry point for those who missed the initial launch or never purchased the DLC separately.

The release date of February 25, 2027, continues Nintendo's steady pipeline of Zelda-related content. This follows the success of other major titles such as the Ocarina of Time remake and the Switch 2 launch window exclusives. The company has maintained a consistent strategy of updating popular franchises for new hardware to drive engagement.

Preorders are already available on the official Nintendo website. This early availability allows fans to secure copies ahead of the Valentine's Day weekend launch. The timing ensures that the game can capitalize on the post-holiday gaming surge and the continued momentum from the franchise's recent anniversaries.

This announcement builds upon the recent success of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. That title released in November 2025 and depicted the Imprisoning War and Demon King Ganondorf's invasion. Age of Calamity provides historical context that enriches the broader timeline of the series. It helps flesh out events that were only briefly shown in flashbacks in earlier games.

Nintendo's strategy emphasizes both new intellectual properties and refined versions of existing favorites. The February 2027 launch marks a significant milestone in the Switch 2 library. It demonstrates the company's commitment to supporting the Hyrule Warriors sub-franchise with high-quality upgrades.

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The inclusion of Divine Beast gameplay sequences remains a unique feature of the series. Players can control these massive entities during specific story fights. This mechanic adds variety to the standard hack-and-slash combat. It provides a fresh perspective on the legendary creatures from the main Zelda canon.

Market analysts view this bundle as a strong value proposition for console owners. The combination of base game, DLC, and technical enhancements justifies the price point. Fans who have not yet experienced the Age of Calamity story may find this release to be a worthwhile investment. It offers a deeper understanding of the world's history leading up to Breath of the Wild.

The franchise's commercial dominance shows no signs of slowing down. The Ocarina of Time remake became the best-selling physical video game of 2026 within three weeks. This momentum carries over into 2027 with the upcoming Hyrule Warriors release. The continued success of these titles reinforces Nintendo's market position.

Pre-ordering the Definitive Edition ensures that players can dive into the action immediately upon launch. The game stands as a testament to the enduring popularity of the Hyrule Warriors series. It bridges the gap between the original Switch era and the new Switch 2 generation. This release will likely attract both hardcore fans and casual players looking for a comprehensive Zelda experience.