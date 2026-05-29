Hypnotherapist charged with 20 sex crimes reportedly committed against clients over decade

A hypnotherapist was charged with 20 felony sex crimes he allegedly committed against clients over ten years.William Del Draney was charged on Friday with nine

A hypnotherapist was charged with 20 felony sex crimes he allegedly committed against clients over ten years. William Del Draney was charged on Friday with nine counts of first-degree felony forcible sodomy and 11 counts of second-degree felony forcible sex abuse.

Several victims had gone to Draney for an alternative form of therapy, according to a press release from the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office. The allegations against him date back to 2016.

"During the therapy sessions, would ask the clients to remove clothes or some of their clothes, after which he would allegedly sexually assault them under the guise of therapeutic treatment," the DA's office said. During one session, Draney allegedly told a victim that if "he were his slave, he would belong and make him feel whole.

" He also said that if the victim didn't submit to his ownership, the victim "would have varicose veins that would turn into cancer and he would die," according to the DA's office. Jury convicts driver of negligent homicide in death of former Bees announcer Steve KlaukeDraney allegedly told another victim that he "needed to be owned due to issues with his genitals" and that "in two years he would either be successful or dead depending on whether he did this.

" Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said the allegations against Draney show a pattern of someone in a position of trust preying on the vulnerable. "If you are victim of sexual assault, no matter what the context, reach out to your local law enforcement and report that as a crime," Gill said. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel.

Four people were hospitalized and one person was killed after a fire broke out at an Ogden home. The Ogden Fire Department said its crews responded to the fireWaterford School, a private liberal arts school in Sandy, was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat. School officials assured parents that everyone on the campA crash closed the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor at Rosecrest Road in Herriman.

Officials estimated the road would remain closed until about 3:45 p.The body of a missing 22-year-old was recovered from Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane. Just before 1 p.m. on May 28, officials received a report of a missing m





KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gayle King's Ex-Husband William Bumpus Apologizes After She Reveals Infidelity on PodcastWilliam Bumpus issues a public apology to Gayle King and their family after she shared the details of catching him cheating with a family friend during their marriage on the Call Her Daddy podcast. He expresses regret, acknowledges his past mistakes, and praises King's co-parenting and support.

Read more »

Del Valle ISD delays North Del Valle High School opening amid Whisper Valley road delaysDel Valle ISD is delaying the opening of the new North Del Valle High School to Fall 2028, the district citing issues with the developers building infrastructur

Read more »

Gayle King's Painful Past: The Affair that Ended Her Marriage to William BumpusGayle King reflects on her 11-year marriage to William Bumpus, which ended after she caught him cheating with a close friend. King discusses the incident, her attempts to save the marriage, and the lasting impact of the affair on their family.

Read more »

Salt Lake City hypnotherapist charged with sex-related crimes against clientsA Utah hypnotherapist has been charged for alleged sexual assaults against clients by the Salt Lake County District Attorney.

Read more »