Hypnosis, Healing, and Consciousness

What do the strange pain-relieving and healing that can take place under hypnosis tell us about consciousness? Perhaps consciousness is more than just brain activity.

Research has repeatedly shown that hypnosis works as an anaesthetic and can help heal certain conditions. The effects of hypnosis are similar to the placebo effect, accessing the mind's self-regulating abilities.

This suggests that mind has a regulating effect on the body and cannot just be a product of brain activity. In India during the 1840s, a Scottish doctor named James Esdaile was frequently visited by men suffering from enormous tumours in the scrotum, caused by mosquito bites. The operation to remove the tumours was so painful that men would often postpone it for years.

Esdaile had learned about hypnotism and decided to try the technique as a way of relaxing patients in. To his surprise, he found that not only did the patients feel relaxed, but they also felt no pain during operations.

Esdaile also noted that patients didn’t seem to display physiological signs of pain, such as changes to pulse rate and pupil size.of 45 trials of the use of hypnosis for clinical pain found that 73 percent of hypnotised people experienced less pain than control groups . Program at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has found that patients who received a combination of a local anaesthetic and hypnotherapy required less pain The intensity of these effects depends on how susceptible a person is to hypnosis.

Naturally, the analgesic and healing effects are strongest with people who are highly susceptible to hypnosis, and weakest with people with low susceptibility. However, research suggests that around three-quarters of people are susceptible to hypnosis to some degree , and so will potentially experience some benefits. , such as eczema and psoriasis, although scientists are unsure why this is.

In highly suggestible people, it has been used to rapidly healIt still isn’t entirely clear what happens when a person is hypnotised, or how the state is different from normal consciousness. Hypnotists attempt to induce a state of"relaxed focus" in which clients lose awareness of their surroundings and become open to suggestion.

It’s almost as if a person’s normal conscious mind becomes inactive , which allows the One way of trying to understand how hypnosis works is to look at what differentiates people who are highly susceptible from those who are not susceptible. Given that we don’t fully understand how hypnosis itself works, we shouldn’t expect to fully explain its analgesic and healing effects either.

However, they likely involve similar processes to theEven though placebo pills contain only inert substances , if we believe that the treatment is real, there is a good chance that we will experience healing.patients who were given placebos for pain relief showed decreased activity in the periaqueductal grey region . The placebo effect demonstrates that our minds have some influence over our physiological functioning.

It suggests that we possess some capacity for self-healing, which is activated by placebos. And I would suggest that hypnosis works in the same way. One of the strange aspects of this is why we don't have access to these self-regulating powers in our normal conscious state.

We can't simply say to ourselves,"OK, I'm going to make myself numb to pain" or"I'm going to use my mind's power over the body to improve the symptoms of my rheumatism or myPerhaps this is because we are accustomed to thinking of ourselves in mechanical terms. Sometimes we think of our bodies as separate from our minds, as vehicles that we live inside, which are not really"us.

" It could be that this attitude prevents us from consciously using these self-regulating abilities. , perhaps the most important implication of the regulating and healing effects of hypnosis is that they suggest that the mind is not just a by-product of the brain. If it were, the powerful physiological effects of hypnosis and the placebo effect wouldn’t make sense. How can a shadow change the object that it’s the shadow of?

It would be equivalent to suggesting that the images on the screen of a computer can change the software of the computer. Perhaps we should think of the mind as something more than just brain activity. After all, many scientists and philosophers are beginning to think of consciousness in a similar way.

Approaches that suggest that consciousness is fundamental or universal, and can’t be reduced to physical properties, are growing in popularity and would certainly make it easier to explain the strange healing effects of hypnosis. The Best Ways to Begin AgainSelf Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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