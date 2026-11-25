Analysis of Hyperliquid, Zcash, and Near Protocol on November 26 reveals bearish trends. Key support levels and technical indicators suggest caution for investors.

On November 26, three major digital assets including Hyperliquid, Zcash, and Near Protocol continue to face significant downward pressure, prompting a critical assessment of their current market positions. The broader cryptocurrency landscape remains dominated by sellers, with none of these high-profile tokens demonstrating the robust buying volume necessary to reverse their recent declines effectively. Traders are closely monitoring specific threshold levels for each asset to determine whether temporary bounces will emerge or if further structural breakdowns are imminent.

Hyperliquid Struggles to Maintain Buyback Momentum

Hyperliquid remains the primary beneficiary of its platform's operational cash flow, yet this fundamental strength has not translated into sustained price stability or upward momentum. Earlier in the cycle, the project directed $78 million toward token buybacks, a mechanism designed to create a sustainable price trend by reducing circulating supply and supporting demand. Despite this substantial financial injection, the asset failed to halt its decline, dropping from a September high near $1,700 to its current trading level of approximately $702.79.

Also read Gemini Enables Shielded Zcash Deposits for First Major Exchange

The $60 threshold represents the first critical level bulls must reclaim to alter the current bearish structure, although the current price action around $702 suggests this immediate barrier is distant. Analysts warn that any short-term bounce occurring on weak volume will likely fail to change the overarching narrative, as the market continues to punish assets that cannot attract consistent, long-term demand. While Hyperliquid possesses a stronger fundamental argument than many alternative cryptocurrencies, buybacks alone are unlikely to reverse the trend without accompanying sustained buying pressure.

Zcash Technicals Signal Deepening Bearish Sentiment

Zcash is experiencing a strengthened bearish trend after falling below its long-term moving average, with all major moving averages now positioned above the current price point. The asset recently went live on November 6 with protocol changes that reduced the target block interval from 75 seconds to 25 seconds, aiming to improve private transaction performance. However, these technical upgrades have not yet provided enough market confidence to halt the downward trajectory.

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For Zcash to show any technical improvement, it must move back above the $750 to $800 range, with further resistance looming around its former long-term moving average between $870 and $880. Immediate support currently resides in the $690 to $700 region, and a decisive break below this zone could trigger a fall toward the $650 and $600 levels. The Relative Strength Index is heading toward oversold territory, yet there are no visible signs of a sustainable bullish reversal, leaving the asset vulnerable to further selling pressure.

NEAR Protocol Faces Governance Shifts Amid Price Drops

Near Protocol has been in a consistent downtrend since its October high of approximately $5.90, currently trading around $2.80 and sitting below all major moving averages. Despite this price weakness, the network has reported surpassing $40 billion in cumulative transaction volume on November 23, with cross-chain infrastructure supporting over 35 blockchains and 100 different assets. This significant user activity contrasts sharply with the token's poor price performance, highlighting a disconnect between network utility and market valuation.

Governance proposal HSP-029 has been approved, reducing the maximum annual token issuance from 2.5% to 1.6% over the next 24 months starting in February 2027. This deflationary adjustment aims to alleviate the dilution that has historically impacted holders, while recent membership in NVIDIA's Open Secure AI Alliance offers potential long-term technological benefits. However, immediate market focus remains on reclaiming the $3.00 to $3.10 level, with immediate support critical at the $2.75 to $2.80 region to prevent a further drop to the stronger historical support at $2.40.

Market Outlook and Key Levels to Watch

Across all three analyzed assets, the absence of positive price action suggests that bearish dominance will likely persist unless significant catalysts emerge to shift investor sentiment. For Hyperliquid, the failure of $78 million in buybacks to prevent declines underscores the difficulty of fighting broader market forces without organic demand. Zcash holders are also weighing an active proposal expiring on November 30 regarding the repurposing of 50,000 ZEC from the Community Grants treasury for development and legal costs.

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Investors are advised to monitor the specified resistance and support levels closely, as breaks below these thresholds could accelerate losses, while reclaiming key moving averages might offer temporary relief. The current environment punishes assets lacking consistent demand, making technical strength and fundamental adoption equally critical for any potential recovery in the near term. Until these conditions are met, testing lower levels remains a realistic scenario for Hyperliquid, Zcash, and Near Protocol alike.