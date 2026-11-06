Hyperliquid Strategies Seeks US Futures Broker Registration for Perps

Hyperliquid Strategies seeks to bring onchain perpetual futures to US customers and reported $785 million in HYPE purchases for the September quarter.

The HYPE treasury company spent $785 million on tokens during the quarter and wants to bring Hyperliquid-based perpetual futures to the US. A subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed HYPE treasury company Hyperliquid Strategies has applied to become a futures commission merchant , seeking to bring Hyperliquid-based perpetual futures to the US.

“Owning HYPE is how we aim to capture economics associated with the Hyperliquid protocol; setting up an FCM is how we intend to help bring markets deployed on Hyperliquid onshore,” said Hyperliquid Strategies CEO David Schamis in the company’sallows independent operators to launch custom perpetual futures markets on the protocol’s onchain infrastructure by staking 500,000 HYPE tokens . The subsidiary would handle US customer accounts for permissioned markets deployed on Hyperliquid, the company said.

Also read Hyperliquid Strategies files to become CFTC-registered FCM, posts $13.3 million in quaterly revenue

Both the FCM application and the proposed markets require regulatory approval.on Oct. 29 to bring Hyperliquid-based perpetual markets to the US, subject to regulatory approvals. ICE plans to operate a dedicated market and clearing structure. During the quarter, Hyperliquid Strategies raised $911 million in equity capital. It spent $785 million to acquire 9.1 million HYPE and $17 million to repurchase 2.7 million PURR shares.

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The company held a total of 38.5 million HYPE as of Sept. 30, valued at $3.5 billion at the time.

“Hyperliquid is winning the parts of onchain finance that generate real fees, and nearly all of that value flows back to HYPE holders through programmatic buybacks,” Schamis said. Wall Street killed Bitcoin’s wild rallies: 10x’s Markus Thielen