Hyperliquid Solana and FET price analysis for November 28 reveals deceptive market bounces. Traders monitor critical support and resistance zones as technical indicators suggest cautious momentum.

The cryptocurrency market on November 28 presents a complex landscape for traders analyzing Hyperliquid (HYPE), Solana (SOL), and the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance ( FET). While recent price action shows signs of recovery, technical indicators suggest that these bounces may be misleading. Investors must carefully evaluate momentum metrics and moving averages to determine whether these assets can sustain upward trajectories or if they face imminent downward pressure.

Hyperliquid Price Action and Moving Average Tests

Hyperliquid currently trades near the psychological threshold of $67, having recently violated this level to reach the 20-day moving average. The Relative Strength Index for HYPE stands at 43.8, placing the asset firmly in the neutral region where momentum is currently sidelined. This neutral reading indicates that the current trend is loose and lacks the strength to confirm a genuine recovery without breaking through key resistance levels.

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The 20-day moving average represents the first significant resistance barrier for Hyperliquid. Until this level is decisively broken, any short-term rally should be viewed as premature. The longer-term moving averages remain significantly higher, offering little immediate support for a deep retracement. Consequently, the primary objective for traders is to determine if HYPE can secure a stable position above the 20-day moving average.

Failure to maintain this position would likely push the asset back toward the $60 price level. This level serves as the main benchmark for downward price dynamics. A move below $60 would essentially invalidate the majority of the progress HYPE has made recently. Traders should remain vigilant as the asset navigates these critical technical zones without a clear directional bias.

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Solana Market Dynamics and Momentum Indicators

Solana is trading at approximately $73.06 as of November 27, following a modest 3.3% rise. However, this price action has failed to generate convincing positive technicals on the daily timeframe. The 14-day RSI sits at 37.5, while Solana trades under all eight monitored moving averages. This widespread bearish alignment suggests that the recent bounce lacks robust foundational support.

The MACD histogram has risen to +0.85, indicating a reduction in bearish pressure. Despite this improvement, the MACD line remains in negative territory, signaling that overall momentum is still weighted toward the downside. While the 4-hour RSI offers a more favorable reading at approximately 63, the 7-day RSI shows continued weakness, highlighting the disparity between short-term fluctuations and broader trends.

The next major resistance for Solana is located at $74.19, with $76.72 presenting the subsequent target. A significant moving average block exists in the form of the 20-day moving average around $75 to $76, followed by the 50-day moving average at approximately $90.6. Given that SOL is down 28% from its late October high of $102, reclaiming these levels will be essential for any sustained recovery.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Technical Setup

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, known by its ticker FET, experienced the most significant bounce among the three assets, posting a daily gain of approximately 12.7%. As of November 27, FET is trading near $0.1278. This price action suggests that momentum appears to have the upper hand at the moment, driven largely by short-term speculative interest.

On the daily chart, FET has bounced back toward its 20-day moving average after hitting a bottom. For this bounce to morph into a potential reversal, FET needs to close the day above $0.1347. Additionally, $0.1529 and $0.1685 act as further resistance levels that must be overcome for a true trend change. Without breaking these barriers, the rally remains fragile.

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Long-term technicals remain challenging for FET, as it trades well below its 50-day SMA at $0.161, its 100-day SMA at $0.174, and its 200-day SMA at $0.176. Support levels are established at $0.1178, with secondary support at $0.1122 and $0.1047. The daily RSI is at 44.9, while the weekly RSI is weak at 40.7, indicating that the reversal is not yet confirmed.

Conclusion and Key Levels for November 28

For Hyperliquid to continue higher in the short term, it must break through resistance at $68.63. Solana needs to reclaim the $74 to $77 range to validate its upward movement. FET must hold above $0.1178 and break through $0.1347 to confirm its potential reversal. Confirmation of these levels will be key for all three assets on November 28.

Traders should note that while momentum indicators like the RSI and MACD provide clues, the overarching trend remains cautious. The 4-hour chart for FET shows stretched technicals with an RSI of 73, while the MACD histogram is only marginally positive. This divergence between short-term momentum and long-term structure warns against premature entry.

Ultimately, the market bounce observed in these assets may be deceptive. The lack of decisive breaks above major moving averages and the presence of strong overhead resistance suggest that patience is required. Investors should wait for clear confirmation of support and resistance breaks before committing to significant positions in Hyperliquid, Solana, or FET.