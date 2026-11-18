The Hyperliquid Policy Center urges UK regulators to target regulated persons rather than blockchains. Their seven-point plan addresses CP26/36 and GC26/7 to ensure fair consumer protection.

The Hyperliquid Policy Center has formally submitted a seven-point regulatory framework to the UK Financial Conduct Authority, advocating for a targeted approach that holds specific market participants accountable rather than attempting to regulate decentralized blockchain protocols. This strategic intervention, delivered on November 18, seeks to align the United Kingdom's emerging digital asset laws with global best practices by distinguishing between the infrastructure of the internet and the individuals who operate within it.

Strategic Regulatory Recommendations Submitted

The comprehensive letter, officially signed by Hyperliquid Policy Center Chief Executive Jake Chervinsky, directly addresses the regulator's recent draft publications CP26/36 and GC26/7. The submission is meticulously structured to provide actionable feedback, with three specific recommendations focused on the first draft document and four distinct proposals aimed at the second. Chervinsky, who previously held senior legal and policy roles at the Blockchain Association and crypto venture firm Variant, leverages his experience to argue that current regulatory assumptions may inadvertently stifle innovation without enhancing consumer safety.

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The core argument presented in the correspondence emphasizes that regulatory obligations must be attached exclusively to persons who exercise unilateral control over functions constituting regulated activities. The organization contends that imposing duties on entities or networks incapable of fulfilling these responsibilities offers no tangible protection to consumers. This perspective draws a direct parallel between public blockchains and the broader internet, noting that both rely on identifiable individuals who maintain and upgrade protocols over time to ensure functionality and security.

Timeline for UK Crypto Licensing Window

These policy recommendations arrive amidst a critical implementation phase for the UK's new cryptocurrency regime, which is scheduled to commence on October 25, 2027. To prepare for this transition, the Financial Conduct Authority opened its application window for crypto licenses on September 30, 2026, establishing a specific timeframe for firms to seek authorization. This window is set to close definitively on February 28, 2027, creating a narrow period for compliance preparation. The Hyperliquid Policy Center urges regulators to use this period to refine rules that accurately reflect the technical realities of digital asset markets.

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The submission further calls for the regulator to assess each participant in a blockchain network on a separate basis, recognizing the diverse roles played within these ecosystems. The letter highlights that proprietary traders and market makers supply a significant portion of the liquidity required for order books to function effectively. By distinguishing these active market participants from passive protocol developers, the FCA can create a more nuanced regulatory environment that supports market integrity without penalizing decentralized infrastructure.

Global Harmonization and Future Outlook

This UK submission follows a broader campaign by the Hyperliquid Policy Center to harmonize financial regulations across major jurisdictions. On August 24, the organization urged the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to align their rules for perpetual contracts based on economic structure. Similarly, on September 30, the group responded to the European Union's review of MiCA rules, advocating for the treatment of perpetual futures as derivatives under MiFID II to ensure clarity in application rather than requiring new legislation.

By consistently arguing for frameworks that allow exchanges to compete on execution quality and liquidity, the Hyperliquid Policy Center aims to position the UK as a forward-thinking jurisdiction. The ultimate goal is to establish a regulatory precedent that balances innovation with protection, ensuring that the UK's new crypto regime remains competitive on the global stage while safeguarding investors from genuine risks associated with identifiable market actors.