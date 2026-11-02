Hyperliquid HYPE Long Positions See Massive Liquidation Imbalance

Hyperliquid HYPE long positions face a 703% liquidation imbalance with $3.99 million wiped out. Analyzing the severe sell pressure, market data, and potential relief signals for leveraged traders in the crypto derivatives sector.

Hyperliquid has experienced a severe disruption in its derivatives market, as bullish traders suffer significant losses amidst sustained sell pressure. Data indicates that long positions wiped out in the last twenty-four hours exceeded liquidated short positions by a margin of 703%. This drastic imbalance highlights the intense volatility currently affecting the HYPE token and its leveraged traders.

Long Positions Wiped Out by 703% Imbalance

According to data from Coinglass, a total of $4.49 million in HYPE positions were liquidated over the past twenty-four hours. Long positions accounted for $3.99 million, representing 88.9% of the total liquidations observed during this specific period. This figure underscores the magnitude of the bearish pressure applied to traders betting on a price surge for the asset.

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Conversely, short traders were barely affected by the market downturn. Data reveals that short liquidations stood at only $496,730, marking just 11.1% of the total liquidations. The resulting liquidation imbalance of 703% means that traders betting on HYPE's price appreciation suffered nearly eight times the losses recorded by bearish traders during the same timeframe.

Mixed Price Action and Hourly Chart Shifts

While the intense sell-off seen across the broader cryptocurrency market is gradually beginning to ease, the hourly price chart for Hyperliquid has suddenly flipped into green territory. The asset has continued to show mixed price action, hovering around $86 as of the time of writing. This shift occurs following a 2.26% decline in its price over the last twenty-four hours.

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Momentum appears to be gradually being restored to the market, yet long traders are still getting wiped out from the Hyperliquid derivatives market. The asset is witnessing sustained sell pressure across its spot and derivatives markets over the past weeks. Despite these challenges, the market is gradually showing signs of a potential relief, suggesting that the worst of the immediate volatility may be passing.

Broader Market Context and Altcoin Analysis

The current volatility in HYPE does not exist in isolation but rather within a broader context of market pauses and corrections. Recent analysis has also covered price movements for other major digital assets, including Chainlink (LINK), Near Protocol (NEAR), Binance Coin (BNB), and Bitcoin (BTC). These assets were analyzed for November 2, reflecting a general market pause where investors assess directional trends after recent fluctuations.

Sentiment is already turning positive, which appears to contrast with the timing of many leveraged bets. It appears that HYPE's long traders may not have timed their bets properly, causing the massive wipeouts of bullish positions. The mismatch between the emerging positive sentiment and the execution of leveraged long trades has resulted in disproportionate losses for those holding bullish positions on the platform.

Future Outlook for Leveraged Traders

The data suggests that while the immediate crisis of liquidations has peaked, the market remains fragile for highly leveraged participants. Traders must navigate the mixed price action with caution, as the underlying trend continues to show resilience despite recent liquidation events. The gradual restoration of momentum may offer opportunities, but the 703% imbalance serves as a stark warning regarding position sizing and risk management in the Hyperliquid derivatives market.