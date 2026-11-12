Hyperliquid Burns 21,200 HYPE Tokens in $1.53 Million Buyback

Hyperliquid executes a $1.53 million token buyback, burning 21,200 HYPE. The protocol has removed 50.47 million tokens from circulation, worth $3.51 billion, while earnings exceed $1.41 billion.

Hyperliquid has executed a significant deflationary move by purchasing and permanently burning 21,200 HYPE tokens within the last 24 hours. This operation cost the decentralized exchange $1.53 million, acquired at an average unit price of $72.31 per token. The transaction reinforces the protocol's commitment to reducing the total supply of its native asset amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Hyperliquid Deflationary Mechanism

The latest reduction in supply is part of a broader strategy to remove tokens from active circulation. Hyperliquid has permanently destroyed a cumulative total of 50.47 million HYPE since the initial launch of the token. This volume represents exactly 5.05% of the maximum supply cap set at 1 billion HYPE. At the current market valuation, the aggregate value of these burned assets stands at approximately $3.51 billion, significantly altering the token's scarcity profile.

Also read US Navy's 200-mile LRASM missile gets advanced radio-frequency sensors

Market Price and Volume Context

This aggressive buyback activity coincides with a downward trend in the cryptocurrency's valuation. On November 12, the price of HYPE declined by 3.45%, settling at $69.52 according to TradingView data. This current pricing is notably lower than the levels recorded earlier in autumn, when the asset traded above $90. However, the mechanism allows Hyperliquid to acquire a larger volume of HYPE for the same dollar amount during price dips, effectively maximizing the impact of their buyback capital.

Protocol Earnings and Stakeholder Value

The buybacks are funded directly by the platform's operational revenue, ensuring the mechanism is self-sustaining. Hyperliquid has generated $1.41 billion in value for HYPE holders since December 2024. In the preceding 30-day window, the decentralized exchange recorded $68.82 million in earnings, with weekly profits reaching $15.04 million. For the last day alone, the platform collected approximately $1.46 million in trading fees, a figure that nearly matches the $1.53 million spent on the immediate token purchase.

Advertisement

Assistance Fund and Burn Distribution

The primary driver of these deflationary events is the Assistance Fund, which has acquired and burned 48.85 million of the total 50.47 million HYPE. This fund automatically captures between 97% and 99% of the fees generated from perpetual and spot trading. The acquired tokens are transferred to a system address lacking a private key, ensuring they can never be accessed or spent. In December 2025, Hyperliquid validators formally recognized these held tokens as permanently burned.

Numeric Fee Allocation and Future Outlook

Additional burn pressure comes from network infrastructure upgrades and residual fees. The August 2026 AQAv2 upgrade directed approximately 90% of yield from USDC reserves to the Assistance Fund, injecting between $14 million and $16 million per transfer. Furthermore, 1.24 million HYPE were burned through network fees and slashing on HyperCore, while another 376,060 HYPE were consumed as gas fees on the HyperEVM smart contract layer.