Hybrid Closed-Loop Insulin Therapy: Benefits and Risks for Young People with Type 1 Diabetes

A recent study investigated the effects of hybrid closed-loop insulin therapy on the risk of severe hypoglycemia and diabetic ketoacidosis in young people with type 1 diabetes. While the study showed promising results regarding improved blood sugar control and reduced risk of hypoglycemic coma, it also highlighted a higher rate of ketoacidosis in this group.

People with type 1 diabetes require continuous insulin treatment and must regularly measure their glucose levels. With open-loop therapies, insulin administration is manually controlled, while hybrid closed-loop systems automatically regulate insulin delivery.

A recent study involving the German Center for Diabetes Research revealed that hybrid closed-loop systems offer improved long-term blood sugar values (HbA1c levels) and a lower risk of hypoglycemic coma, but they also lead to a higher rate of diabetic ketoacidosis. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease where the body stops producing insulin. Insulin is crucial for our body cells to absorb sugar (glucose) from food and convert it into energy. People with type 1 diabetes must inject insulin daily. Despite advancements in insulin therapy, many individuals fail to achieve their blood glucose targets and face a high risk of complications. Until now, the impact of insulin delivery in hybrid closed-loop systems on the risk of acute diabetes complications in type 1 diabetes patients remained unclear. Researchers aimed to determine if the rates of severe low blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia) and diabetic ketoacidosis were lower with hybrid closed-loop insulin therapy compared to sensor-augmented (open-loop) pump therapy. Led by Professor Beate Karges from the Faculty of Medicine at the RWTH Aachen, the research team analyzed data from nearly 14,000 young people with type 1 diabetes, aged 2 to 20 years, from 250 diabetes centers across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Luxembourg. They were identified from the Diabetes Prospective Follow-up Registry (DPV) and had a type 1 diabetes duration of more than one year. The primary objectives were to assess the rates of severe hypoglycemia and ketoacidosis. The study also investigated differences in HbA1c levels, time spent within the target glucose range of 3.9 to 10.0 mmol/L (70-180 mg/dL), and fluctuations in blood sugar.The analysis included data from 13,922 patients (51% male) with a median age of 13.2 years. 7,088 used a hybrid closed-loop system and 6,834 used an open-loop system. The median observation time was 1.6 years. The results showed that people using hybrid closed-loop therapy had a significantly lower rate of hypoglycemic coma (0.62 per 100 patient-years) compared to those using open-loop therapy (0.91 per 100 patient-years). Patients in the hybrid closed-loop group also exhibited a significantly lower HbA1c level (7.34% versus 7.50%), a higher percentage of time within the target glucose range (64% versus 52%), and lower glycemic variability (coefficient of variation of 35.4% versus 38.3%).However, there was no significant difference in the rate of severe hypoglycemia. Notably, individuals using a hybrid closed-loop system had a higher rate of ketoacidosis (1.74 events per 100 patient-years) compared to those using open-loop therapy (0.96 per 100 patient-years). This risk was particularly pronounced in people with an HbA1c level of 8.5% or higher in the closed-loop therapy group (5.25 per 100 patient-years), compared to a rate of 1.53 events per 100 patient-years in the comparison group.The authors emphasize the importance of providing patients with targeted information and closely monitoring ketone bodies in the blood or urine in case of potential metabolic decompensation to prevent adverse events due to the higher risk of ketoacidosis associated with hybrid closed-loop therapy.





