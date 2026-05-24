Hybrid Car Explosion in New York City's Financial District

A Toyota RAV4 hybrid exploded in flames in the heart of New York City's financial district on Tuesday evening near the famous Charging Bull statue, just a quarter mile from the New York Stock Exchange. No injuries were reported but firefighters used minimal water due to potential chemical reactions. The incident occurred in the heart of Wall Street, near the famous Charging Bull statue located about a quarter of a mile from the New York Stock Exchange.

A hybrid vehicle exploded in New York City's financial district. No injuries were reported, but a home and delivery driver were evacuated. Responders used minimal water due to potential chemical reactions.

A Toyota RAV4 hybrid vehicle exploded in lower Manhattan The hybrid vehicle’s malfunction highlighted concerns about vehicle safety Firefighters used a fire blanket to control the fire and later used SMFR extinguishing foam to fully extinguish the vehicle. The area is home to businesses, historic landmarks, and the New York Stock Exchange Incident occurred near the Charging Bull statue Vehicle contains both combustion engine and electric battery systems





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Hybrid Vehicle Toyota RAV4 Exploded Fire Incident Heart Of New York City's Financial District Famous Charging Bull Statue Near The New York Stock Exchange Vehicle Safety Hybrid Vehicles Hybrid Vehicles Contain Both Traditional Combu Hybrid Vehicles Unique Challenges For Firefigh Vehicle Exploded In Lower Manhattan Wall Street Area Numerous Businesses Historic Landmarks New York Stock Exchange

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