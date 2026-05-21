HYBE’s DARK MOON: The Witch of Yerasah

DARK MOON: The Witch of Yerasah is an upcoming multimedia expansion of HYBE’s long-running Dark Moon universe centered entirely on werewolves. The story is set in the fictional kingdom of Aman during the 2010s and explores the struggles of a pack of wolf characters as they attempt to escape expectations tied to their previous lives while forging their own futures.

HYBE is pushing deeper into supernatural fantasy stories, and its newest project, DARK MOON : The Witch of Yerasah, could become the next major challenger to Netflix’s hit KPop Demon Hunters.

The entertainment giant has officially unveiled this new multimedia expansion of its long-running Dark Moon universe centered entirely on werewolves for the first time. Unlike previous entries that mixed vampire and werewolf conflicts together, The Witch of Yerasah narrows its focus to a pack of wolf characters struggling with destiny, reincarnation, and personal identity.

HYBE is also making the rollout far more ambitious than before, spreading the story across four connected formats that include a web novel, animated music videos, weekly video episodes, and visual artwork. The project officially launched on May 20 through the Korean platform Naver Series alongside major Japanese e-book services including Cmoa, eBookJapan, Mecha Comic, and Line Manga.

Set in the fictional kingdom of Aman during the 2010s, the story acts both as a prequel to Dark Moon: The Blood Altar and a continuation of Dark Moon: The Grey City. HYBE’s Dark Moon Universe Goes All-In on Werewolves explores werewolf characters attempting to escape the expectations tied to their previous lives while forging their own futures. HYBE described the series as a story about ‘self-determined love’, giving the franchise a more introspective tone than earlier installments.

The company partnered with K-pop group &TEAM for the project, using the group’s music and imagery to help build the world of Yerasah. Their song ‘Bewitched’ received an animated music video visualizing the mythology behind the story, while earlier promotional materials for ‘We on Fire’ reportedly included hidden references to the upcoming narrative long before the announcement became official. The Witch of Yerasah Could Be HYBE’s Next Hit.

HYBE is treating The Witch of Yerasah as a full transmedia experiment rather than a simple web novel adaptation. Beggining May 18, the company started releasing a seven-part weekly video series through the official DARK MOON SAGA YouTube channel. The episodes explore the backstories and emotional struggles of the werewolf protagonists while incorporating &TEAM’s music throughout the project. Additional artwork titled ‘Blood Print’ will begin rolling out weekly through the franchise’s official social media accounts starting May 22.

HYBE says the connected storytelling structure allows fans to experience different layers of the universe depending on which format they enjoy most, creating a larger overall narrative rather than one standalone series





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