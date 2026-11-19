Hybe has named Melissa Victor-Burkhardt to the newly created role of EVP of global artist services. She was most recently an SVP at Epic Records.

Macklemore Drops ‘Where Is Our Love’ Song and Video, a Plea for Peace in the Middle East and Other Troubled Areas, Including the U.S.has announced the appointment of industry vet Melissa Victor-Burkhardt to the newly created role of executive vice president of global artist services, leading the Global Artist Strategy & Development unit within HYBE Global Label Services, the company’s organization specifically intended to strengthen the growth of its artists in international markets.

She will report to HGLS president Juan S. Arenas and is based in the company’s Los Angeles office. James Bond Shocker: Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult Late Contenders for 007 After Auditioning for Denis Villeneuve Is ‘I Play Rocky’ Original or Adapted?

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Stallone’s ‘Rocky’ Origin Story Faces a ‘Barbie’-Style Oscar Dilemma In her new role, Victor-Burkhardt will work closely with worldwide teams to strengthen project management across the division, connecting the company’s labels with the services and expertise within HGLS . She will oversee a team of project managers across marketing, commerce, distribution and streaming efforts.

Most recently, Victor-Burkhardt was senior VP, head of publicity and brand strategy at Epic Records, a post she held since 2015, where she played a key role in the success of artists including Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Zara Larsson, Giveon, Mariah the Scientist, Sara Bareilles, and Tyla. Over the course of her 25 year career, she also held roles at Interscope, Arista, J Records/Jive Records, Bad Boy Records, Virgin, and Island Def Jam.

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“Melissa is a deeply experienced executive in the music industry who has worked across countless campaigns for global artists and has an acute understanding of the scope and teamwork required across both internal and external partners for demonstrated success,” said Arenas. “She will work closely with our worldwide teams to strengthen and build an ecosystem that encourages services to Hybe IP, a continued collaborative approach, and a focus on high impact.

I’m grateful to have her on board to help execute the vision of a globally built platform powered by best-in-class services. ”‘Big Brother’ Ratings Average 5.1 Million Multiplatform Viewers This Summer, Up 8% From Last Year Globo and Banijay’s Endemol Shine Brasil Pact to Forge Global Entertainment IP Powerhouse