HYBE Global Label Services hires Melissa Victor-Burkhardt as executive VP of global artist services to oversee marketing, commerce, and distribution teams worldwide.

HYBE Global Label Services has appointed Melissa Victor-Burkhardt as the new executive VP of global artist services. In this newly created role, Victor-Burkhardt is tasked with collaborating closely with the company's worldwide teams to enhance project management operations. She will specifically oversee a dedicated team of project managers responsible for marketing, commerce, distribution, DSP, and streaming initiatives.

Victor-Burkhardt Brings Decades of Music Industry Experience

Victor-Burkhardt joins HYBE with a rich history of leadership in major record labels. She previously served as senior VP, head of publicity and brand strategy at Epic Records. During her tenure there, she worked with high-profile clients including Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Giveon, Mariah The Scientist, Madison Beer, and Zara Larsson. Her career also includes stints at Interscope, J Records, Jive Records, Virgin, Island Def Jam, and Bad Boy Records.

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Strengthening HYBE's Collaborative Global Ecosystem

Company leadership emphasized the strategic importance of this hire for their global platform. The president for HYBE Global Label Services stated that Victor-Burkhardt is a deeply experienced executive with an acute understanding of the scope and teamwork required for success across internal and external partners. The goal is to build an ecosystem that encourages services for HYBE IP through a continued collaborative approach and a focus on high-impact results.

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A Vision for Globally Built Artist Development Platforms

Victor-Burkhardt expressed enthusiasm about joining the leadership team at HYBE. She noted that her work has always been about strategically building careers that last, helping artists grow from a first single to the global stage. She described HYBE as redefining what a music company can be and stated she is excited to bring her experience to a globally built platform powered by best-in-class services. She thanked the company's leadership team for the opportunity to contribute to their vision.

Additional Leadership Appointments Drive Commercial Growth

In related executive moves, Greg Heney has been named president, commercial and marketing, and is based in New York. He joins from Oak View Group, where he served as executive VP, marketing, media, and conferences. Additionally, Tina Lombardo is president, Pophouse Avatar Network, and is based in Los Angeles. Lombardo previously served as VP and global head of experiences at Netflix. These hires support the broader strategy of expanding iconic artist experiences worldwide.