Hwang Dong-hyuk discusses potential Squid Game seasons at Doha Film Festival while confirming Netflix owns IP rights for any future expansions.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk appeared at the Doha Industry Day panel, a key segment of the Doha Film Festival's industry program, to address the future of the global phenomenon Squid Game. When journalists questioned the possibility of a new season featuring the intense survival drama, the creator did not dismiss the idea entirely, leaving the door open for a return to the franchise.

Hwang Dong-hyuk's Vision for Squid Game

Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that he intends to revisit the series when the time is right and when inspiration strikes. He told reporters that as far as he is personally concerned, he will eventually return to Squid Game. He emphasized that he will only create another installment when he has a great idea that warrants the effort. This approach underscores his commitment to maintaining the high quality that made the original series a cultural touchstone.

Also read Lee Chang-dong on the Mysteries and Meaning of ‘Possible Love’

The first season of Squid Game debuted in 2021, capturing the imagination of millions of viewers worldwide. The narrative primarily followed Seong Gi-hun, also known as player 456. While Gi-hun won the deadly competition in the first season, he returned to participate in Squid Game during seasons 2 and 3. In these subsequent seasons, his goal shifted from winning money to stopping the deadly practice once and for all.

Netflix Ownership and Creative Control

Although Hwang Dong-hyuk expressed personal interest in returning, he clarified that the decision does not rest solely with him. He stated that he is in no position to comment definitively on the production schedule because he does not own the Squid Game intellectual property. Netflix holds the rights to the IP, meaning it is the streaming giant that decides how to expand the universe.

Advertisement

Hwang Dong-hyuk explained that the ownership structure dictates the expansion strategy. He acknowledged that while he has thoughts on the matter, the final authority lies with Netflix. This distinction is crucial for understanding the production dynamics of the show, as it separates the creative vision of the director from the corporate decisions of the distributor.

Series Finale Events and Character Arcs

The conversation at the Doha Film Festival also touched upon the significant events of the series finale. During the final round of Squid Game, Seong Gi-hun made a pivotal decision to save player 222. Player 222 was the mother of Kim Jun-hee's newborn baby. This act of compassion altered the outcome of the game, allowing the infant to survive.

The newborn child ultimately won the prize of 45.6 billion won. Following the conclusion of the game, In-ho, also known as the Front Man, left the baby and all of her winnings with his brother, Hwang Jun-ho. This arrangement ensured that the innocent child benefited from the tragedy, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the violence of the competition.

Focus on K.O. Club and Future Projects

Despite his openness to returning to Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk is currently focusing his energy on a different project. He shared that he is dedicating his time to K.O. Club, a new feature film that he is developing. This upcoming work represents a shift in genre and setting for the director.

Advertisement

K.O. Club is described as a dystopian sci-fi narrative. The story is set two decades in the future, marking a departure from the contemporary setting of Squid Game. This new project highlights Hwang Dong-hyuk's versatility as a filmmaker and his interest in exploring different speculative fiction landscapes.

The appearance at the Doha Film Festival provided valuable insights into the director's mindset. While the exact timeline for any future Squid Game content remains uncertain due to Netflix's control over the IP, Hwang Dong-hyuk's willingness to return when inspired gives fans reason to hope. In the meantime, audiences will wait to see how he translates his vision for the dystopian future in K.O. Club.