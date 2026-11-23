Netflix creator Hwang Dong-hyuk teases future Squid Game projects after season 3, replacing the scrapped American spinoff. The franchise still holds top viewership records.

Netflix creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed plans to return to the Squid Game universe, offering a more promising future for the franchise than the previously announced American spin-off. During an appearance at the Doha Film Festival, the showrunner discussed his potential involvement in new projects within the thriller series' expanding world. This announcement provides clarity on the franchise's direction after the third and final season of the original South Korean series concluded its run.

Squid Game Viewership Records on Netflix

The Squid Game franchise remains the most watched TV content in Netflix history, setting high benchmarks for streaming performance. Season one amassed 265.2 million views, beating Wednesday season one's 252.1 million views. Season two recorded 192.6 million views, while the third and final season gathered 145.8 million viewers. All data reflects the first 91 days of streaming on the platform.

Also read Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker Game-Time Decision for Arizona State Game

These figures significantly outperform Adolescence, which holds the second spot among English-language TV shows with 142.6 million views. The Squid Game universe currently occupies three out of the top five spots in the streamer's all-time top ten list. This dominance underscores the immense value the franchise holds for the streaming giant.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Announces Future Plans

Although Hwang Dong-hyuk does not own the Squid Game franchise, as Netflix holds the rights, he expressed confidence in returning to the property. He stated that his return depends on having a great idea for another show within the universe or a new season. This potential involvement from the original creator is viewed as more exciting than the earlier concept of an American adaptation.

Advertisement

The original series succeeded due to its fresh storytelling, complex characters, and intense life-threatening situations. Continuing with the core creative team preserves the unique DNA that made the show a global phenomenon. Bringing back Hwang Dong-hyuk ensures that the new projects maintain the quality and original vision that fans have come to expect.

Cancelled American Spinoff and Cate Blanchett Tease

The Squid Game season three finale seemed to end the South Korean chapter but left room for other versions of the games globally. Cate Blanchett made her debut as a recruiter in the United States, suggesting a potential American spin-off. Netflix previously had plans for a series called Heckler, with David Fincher attached as the creative lead.

However, the American spin-off project was eventually scrapped. While Hollywood actors and rising stars could have brought a new perspective, many believe the original's cultural impact was key to its success. The decision to prioritize a project driven by the original creator over the American adaptation aligns with maintaining the franchise's core appeal.

Strategic Impact on Netflix Future Projects

This shift in strategy highlights Netflix's focus on leveraging proven creative talent to sustain high viewership numbers. The success of the original series was directly tied to Hwang Dong-hyuk's creative vision. Employing this approach for future expansions is considered the most sound tactic for the streamer.

Advertisement

Fans and industry observers view the possibility of Hwang Dong-hyuk returning as a significant positive development. It suggests that new stories will adhere closely to the original's tone and narrative structure. This ensures continuity for the dedicated fanbase while potentially attracting new viewers through the promise of high-quality thriller content.