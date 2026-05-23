Huw Edwards to 'state his case' in Channel 4 tell-all interview

The mother of the teenager groomed by Huw Edwards has criticized Channel 4 for allowing the broadcaster to provide a platform to Edwards, who is set to 'state his case' in an interview following his conviction for possessing indecent images of children.

The mother of the teenager groomed by Huw Edwards has condemned Channel 4 following reports that the disgraced former BBC newsreader will 'state his case' in a tell-all interview with the broadcaster.

Edwards is in talks with Channel 4 to tell his side of the story after he was convicted of possessing indecent images of children. Channel 4 staff were said to be 'appalled' at the prospect of their employer allowing the broadcaster to provide a platform to Edwards. The scandal was exposed by the BBC One show Panorama earlier this week. One employee said: 'It's disgraceful.

It's like Channel 4 wants to be known for its shock television. Channel 4 would never recover from allowing Huw Edwards to have a platform on their screens.

' On March 10, 2024, Channel 4 aired an interview with Edwards in which he 'stated his case'. In the same week, contestants from Married At First Sight, a Channel 4 programme, claimed they were raped while taking part in the reality show





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Huw Edwards Channel 4 Convicted Paedophile Shock Television Married At First Sight BBC Panorama

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